Lakers News: Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James In LA Is A Win Says Expert

Would Boston Celtics point guard, Kyrie Irving join Los Angeles Lakers forward, LeBron James in LA?

It depends on who you ask.

“I mean, I know the Boston Celtics are pretty confident that it’s just noise,” Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“I know that Ric Bucher, who’s a colleague of mine at Bleacher said that it’s a real possibility. There were some other people who have suggested as much.”

Irving and James were Cleveland Cavaliers teammates and won a championship in 2016.

Kyrie speaks on calling LeBron and apologizing after understanding what it takes to lead a team. (via @NBCSCeltics)pic.twitter.com/R4mfzfXnZ0 — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) January 17, 2019

Irving requested a trade in 2017 and in January the two of them had a phone conversation expressing their regrets.

“I did a poor job of setting an example for these young guys what it’s like to get something out of your teammates,” Irving said after the Celtics January loss to the Orlando Magic.

“Going forward, I want to test these young guys, but I can’t do it publicly. That was a learning experience for me, realizing the magnitude of my voice and what I mean to these guys.”

“I had to call ‘Bron, and tell him I apologize for being that young player that wanted everything at his fingertips,” Irving said following a 117-108 victory against the Toronto Raptors at home.

“I wanted to be the guy that led us to a championship. I wanted to be the leader. I wanted to be all that.”

Media and fans have insisted that the two could become teammates once again if Irving decides to not re-sign with the Boston Celtics this offseason.

“If he goes and joins LeBron and say, Anthony Davis, he’s not in a lose situation,” said Pincus.

“No, he’s got a chance to win in the West.”

Added Pincus: