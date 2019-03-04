Arnold Palmer Invitational Field: Who Is Playing at Bay Hill?

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, but the field still has a full list of star-studded golfers. Rory McIlroy will look to defend his 2018 victory in Orlando against a number of challengers including Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka and Bryson Dechambeau.

After announcing just a few weeks earlier that he would be competing at Bay Hill, Woods released a statement via Twitter citing a “neck strain” as the reason for keeping him out of the tournament.

“1) Unfortunately due to a neck strain that I’ve had for a few weeks, I’m forced to withdraw from the API. I’ve been receiving treatment, but it hasn’t improved enough to play. My lower back is fine, and I have no long-term concerns, and I hope to be ready for The Players. 2) I’d like to send my regrets to the Palmer family and the Orlando fans. Its connection to Arnold makes it one of my favorite tournaments and I’m disappointed to miss it,” Woods tweeted.

Prior to withdrawing, Woods was second in the odds to win at +900, per OddsShark. McIlroy is the favorite to repeat with +800 odds. The remaining favorites are Koepka (+1200), Rose (+1200), Fowler (+1200) and Jason Day (+1400).

Here’s a look at the field of golfers for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, per the PGA Tour.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Field 2019: List of Golfers for Bay Hill