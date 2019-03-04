Arnold Palmer Invitational Field: Who Is Playing at Bay Hill?

rory mcilroy bay hill

Getty Rory McIlroy celebrating his 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational victory.

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, but the field still has a full list of star-studded golfers. Rory McIlroy will look to defend his 2018 victory in Orlando against a number of challengers including Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka and Bryson Dechambeau.

After announcing just a few weeks earlier that he would be competing at Bay Hill, Woods released a statement via Twitter citing a “neck strain” as the reason for keeping him out of the tournament.

“1) Unfortunately due to a neck strain that I’ve had for a few weeks, I’m forced to withdraw from the API. I’ve been receiving treatment, but it hasn’t improved enough to play. My lower back is fine, and I have no long-term concerns, and I hope to be ready for The Players. 2) I’d like to send my regrets to the Palmer family and the Orlando fans. Its connection to Arnold makes it one of my favorite tournaments and I’m disappointed to miss it,” Woods tweeted.

Prior to withdrawing, Woods was second in the odds to win at +900, per OddsShark. McIlroy is the favorite to repeat with +800 odds. The remaining favorites are Koepka (+1200), Rose (+1200), Fowler (+1200) and Jason Day (+1400).

Here’s a look at the field of golfers for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, per the PGA Tour.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Field 2019: List of Golfers for Bay Hill

GOLFERS
Anders Albertson
Byeong Hun An
Abraham Ancer
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Ryan Armour
Aaron Baddeley
Daniel Berger
Ryan Blaum
Dominic Bozzelli
Keegan Bradley
Bronson Burgoon
Sam Burns
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Bud Cauley
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Corey Conners
Austin Cook
Joel Dahmen
Jason Day
Bryson Dechambeau
Jason Dufner
Ernie Els
Harris English
Matt Every
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Robert Gamez
Brice Garnett
Brian Gay
Lucas Glover
Talor Gooch
Bill Haas
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
Brian Harman
Tyrrell Hatton
Tim Herron
Charley Hoffman
J.B. Holmes
Billy Horschel
Sam Horsfield
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland
Charles Howell III
Sungjae Im
Zach Johnson
Sung Kang
Martin Kaymer
Michael Kim
Si Woo Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Brooks Koepka
Jason Kokrak
Anirban Lahiri
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Scott Langley
Nate Lashley
Danny Lee
Marc Leishman
Haotong Li
Luke List
Adam Long
Davis Love III
Shane Lowry
Hunter Mahan
Hideki Matsuyama
Graeme McDowell
Rory McIlroy
Phil Mickelson
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari
Ryan Moore
Kevin Na
Joaquin Niemann
Thorbjorn Olesen
Louis Oosthuizen
Carlos Ortiz
C.T. Pan
Eddie Pepperell
Pat Perez
Rod Perry
Scott Piercy
D.A. Points
J.T. Poston
Ted Potter, Jr.
Ian Poulter
Patrick Reed
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose
Sam Ryder
Sam Saunders
Adam Schenk
Ollie Schniederjans
Carl Schwartzel
Vijay  Singh
Roger Sloan
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Scott Stallings
Kyle Stanley
Brendan Steele
Henrik Stenson
Robert Streb
Kevin Streelman
Steve Stricker
Justin Suh
Hudson Swafford
Vaughn Taylor
Michael Thompson
Braden Thornberry
Martin Trainer
Harold Varner III
Jhonattan Vegas
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Bubba Watson
Richy Werenski
Danny Willett
Aaron Wise

 

  • Published
