Arnold Palmer Invitational Field: Who Is Playing at Bay Hill?

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, but the field still has a full list of star-studded golfers. Rory McIlroy will look to defend his 2018 victory in Orlando against a number of challengers including Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka and Bryson Dechambeau.
After announcing just a few weeks earlier that he would be competing at Bay Hill, Woods released a statement via Twitter citing a “neck strain” as the reason for keeping him out of the tournament.
“1) Unfortunately due to a neck strain that I’ve had for a few weeks, I’m forced to withdraw from the API. I’ve been receiving treatment, but it hasn’t improved enough to play. My lower back is fine, and I have no long-term concerns, and I hope to be ready for The Players. 2) I’d like to send my regrets to the Palmer family and the Orlando fans. Its connection to Arnold makes it one of my favorite tournaments and I’m disappointed to miss it,” Woods tweeted.
Prior to withdrawing, Woods was second in the odds to win at +900, per OddsShark. McIlroy is the favorite to repeat with +800 odds. The remaining favorites are Koepka (+1200), Rose (+1200), Fowler (+1200) and Jason Day (+1400).
Here’s a look at the field of golfers for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, per the PGA Tour.
Arnold Palmer Invitational Field 2019: List of Golfers for Bay Hill
|GOLFERS
|Anders Albertson
|Byeong Hun An
|Abraham Ancer
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Ryan Armour
|Aaron Baddeley
|Daniel Berger
|Ryan Blaum
|Dominic Bozzelli
|Keegan Bradley
|Bronson Burgoon
|Sam Burns
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|Bud Cauley
|Cameron Champ
|Stewart Cink
|Corey Conners
|Austin Cook
|Joel Dahmen
|Jason Day
|Bryson Dechambeau
|Jason Dufner
|Ernie Els
|Harris English
|Matt Every
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Rickie Fowler
|Robert Gamez
|Brice Garnett
|Brian Gay
|Lucas Glover
|Talor Gooch
|Bill Haas
|Chesson Hadley
|Adam Hadwin
|Brian Harman
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Tim Herron
|Charley Hoffman
|J.B. Holmes
|Billy Horschel
|Sam Horsfield
|Beau Hossler
|Viktor Hovland
|Charles Howell III
|Sungjae Im
|Zach Johnson
|Sung Kang
|Martin Kaymer
|Michael Kim
|Si Woo Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Kevin Kisner
|Brooks Koepka
|Jason Kokrak
|Anirban Lahiri
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|Scott Langley
|Nate Lashley
|Danny Lee
|Marc Leishman
|Haotong Li
|Luke List
|Adam Long
|Davis Love III
|Shane Lowry
|Hunter Mahan
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Graeme McDowell
|Rory McIlroy
|Phil Mickelson
|Keith Mitchell
|Francesco Molinari
|Ryan Moore
|Kevin Na
|Joaquin Niemann
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Carlos Ortiz
|C.T. Pan
|Eddie Pepperell
|Pat Perez
|Rod Perry
|Scott Piercy
|D.A. Points
|J.T. Poston
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|Ian Poulter
|Patrick Reed
|Patrick Rodgers
|Justin Rose
|Sam Ryder
|Sam Saunders
|Adam Schenk
|Ollie Schniederjans
|Carl Schwartzel
|Vijay Singh
|Roger Sloan
|Brandt Snedeker
|J.J. Spaun
|Scott Stallings
|Kyle Stanley
|Brendan Steele
|Henrik Stenson
|Robert Streb
|Kevin Streelman
|Steve Stricker
|Justin Suh
|Hudson Swafford
|Vaughn Taylor
|Michael Thompson
|Braden Thornberry
|Martin Trainer
|Harold Varner III
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Jimmy Walker
|Matt Wallace
|Bubba Watson
|Richy Werenski
|Danny Willett
|Aaron Wise