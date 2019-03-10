Arnold Palmer Purse 2019: How Much Prize Money Does Winner Make?

The purse for the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational is up to $9.1 million. The winning golfer earns $1,638,000 for securing a victory at Bay Hill, per Golf.com.

The winner will also receive a three-year exemption, up from the previous two-year exemption. Additionally, the winner automatically qualifies for the British Open, per the Orlando Sentinel. The top golfer also earns a red cardigan sweater. It is a tradition that began in 2017 as a way to honor Palmer and is complete with an “Arnie’s Army” patch on the chest.

In the name of Arnie’s Army, Arnold Palmer’s iconic red cardigan will be bestowed upon his tournament champion. #LifeWellPlayed #APinv pic.twitter.com/q869RlYxOY — Arnold Palmer Inv. (@APinv) March 16, 2017

According to Golf.com, second place will earn $982,000 and third place takes home $618,800. This year’s field featured a star-studded list and the winning golfer will have outdueled some of the world’s top golfers. The tournament organizers called the 2019 field one of the deepest that they have seen.

“The field this year is the best it’s been in 12 years,” Arnold Palmer Invitational Marci Doyle explained to the Orlando Sentinel. “We are looking forward to hosting these players, along with all the fans who will undoubtedly witness some exciting golf here at Bay Hill. I know Mr. Palmer would be proud.”

Rickie Fowler spoke with Golf Channel about his favorite memory at Bay Hill being hanging out with Palmer and Tiger Woods.

“Being able to hang with Tiger, with Arnie, Doc [Giffin] as well, there was a couple other people in the locker room, we just kind of hung out, had a couple drinks, shared stories, and those are kind of priceless moments,” Fowler told Golf Channel. “Being around Tiger and Arnie, two of the greatest guys to ever play the game, kind of a special hour or so that we all got to hang out and spend together.”

Here’s a look at the prize money breakdown for the top 50 golfers courtesy of Golf.com.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Purse: Prize Money Breakdown for 2019