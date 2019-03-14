Big 12 Tournament 2019: Bracket, Schedule & Scores [Updated]

The Big 12 basketball tournament is officially underway as the 2019 NCAA Tournament takes shape. This year’s action features the Kansas Jayhawks coming in as the No. 3 seed, as both the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Kansas State Wildcats are ahead of them in the conference standings.

Although the Jayhawks will have a tougher task to take the title than in previous years, their success in the tournament is well-documented considering they’ve won two of the last three titles. In an interesting side note, we’ve also seen either Kansas or Iowa State (No. 5 seed) take the Big 12 tournament title in each of the past six years.

Dedric Lawson and the Jayhawks will have their work cut out for them this season, as the conference is loaded with talent. Although Kansas had a solid season, they’ll have a tough path to the championship due to an impressive bracket.

Along with the Jayhawks star, the Big 12 is loaded with talent including the likes of Iowa State’s Marial Shayock, Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver, Kansas State’s Barry Brown and TCU’s Desmond Bane and Kouat Noi. These players are among the league’s top scorers and just a few of the best players.

As things currently stand, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has eight teams from the conference making it into the tournament, with teams as high as a three-seed (Texas Tech). Both Kansas State and Kansas are listed as four seeds in his most recent bracketology breakdown.

We’re going to take a look at the latest bracket for the Big 12 tournament which will be updated as the action rolls on. The full schedule is posted below, along with an updated bracket throughout the action.

Big 12 Tournament Schedule 2019

Here is a look at the Big 12 tournament schedule which will be updated as results come in. All TV information is courtesy of NCAA.com.

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV Wed., March 13 8 TCU 73 vs. 9 Oklahoma State 70 F 7 p.m. ESPNU Wed., March 13 7 Oklahoma 71 vs. 10 West Virginia 72 F 9 p.m. ESPNU Thurs., March 14 4 Baylor vs. 5. Iowa State 12:30 p.m. ESPN/2 Thurs., March 14 1 Kansas State vs. 8 TCU 2:30 p.m. ESPN/2 Thurs., March 14 2 Texas Tech vs. 10 West Virginia 7 p.m. ESPN/2 Thurs., March 14 3 Kansas vs. 6 Texas 9 p.m. ESPN/2 Fri., March 15 1-8/9 Winner vs. 4/5 Winner 7 p.m. ESPN/2 Fri., March 15 2-7/10 Winner vs. 3/6 Winner 9 p.m. ESPN/2 Sat., March 16 Winners of Semifinal Matchups 6 p.m. ESPN

Big 12 Tournament Bracket 2019

Here’s a rundown of the Big 12 tournament schedule based on the final standings, including the outcome of tiebreakers and each team’s path to the championship.

*Note: Bracket will be updated at the mid-way point or end of each day’s action.

