Big East Tournament 2019: Bracket, Schedule & Scores [Updated]

The Big East tournament is one of the most followed and talked about events prior to the NCAA tournament, and this year has proven to be no different. The field is loaded with intriguing names and teams with plenty of upset potential across the bracket. The layout of this year’s bracket has the potential to burst a few bubbles while also helping the NCAA tournament seeding of a number of other teams.

While the Villanova Wildcats enter as the No. 1 seed in the tournament, they’ll have major competition in a push to win their third consecutive Big East title. They’ve also won three of the last four, with the only exception coming in 2016 when the Wildcats fell to Seton Hall in the championship game.

As things currently stand, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has four teams from the conference making it into the 2019 NCAA Tournament. This includes Marquette, who’s currently projected as a No. 5 seed, Villanova as a No. 6 seed, Seton Hall pegged to be a 10 and St. John’s an 11. This means a number of other teams have quite a bit of work left to do in order to bolster their resume.

Heading into the Big East tournament, ESPN’s John Gasaway only pegged Marquette and Villanova as locks but projected Seton Hall as a team in the “should be in” category. This left St. John’s, Creighton, Georgetown and Xavier needing to improve their resumes in the tournament, per Gasaway.

We’re going to take a look at the bracket for the Big East tournament which will include updates as the action rolls on. The full schedule is posted below, along with an updated bracket throughout the tournament.

Big East Tournament Schedule 2019

Here is a look at the Big East tournament schedule which will be updated as results come in. All TV information is courtesy of BigEast.com.

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV Wed., March 13 8 Providence 80 vs. 9 Butler 57 F 7 p.m. FS1 Wed., March 13 7 St. John’s 82 vs. 10 DePaul 74 F 9:30 p.m. FS1 Thurs., March 14 1 Villanova 73 vs. 8 Providence 62 F 12 p.m. FS1 Thurs., March 14 4 Xavier 63 vs. 5 Creighton 61 F 2:30 p.m. FS1 Thurs., March 14 2 Marquette 86 vs. 7 St. John’s 54 F 7 p.m. FS1 Thurs., March 14 3 Seton Hall 73 vs. 6 Georgetown 57 9:30 p.m. FS1 Fri., March 15 1 Villanova vs. 4 Xavier 6:30 p.m. FS1 Fri., March 15 2 Marquette vs. 3 Seton Hall 9 p.m. FS1 Sat., March 16 Winners of Semifinal Matchups 6 p.m. FOX

Big East Tournament Bracket 2019

Here’s a rundown of the Big East tournament schedule based on the final standings, including the outcome of tiebreakers and each team’s path to the championship.

*Note: Bracket will be updated at the mid-way point or end of each day’s action.

