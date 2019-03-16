Bill Walton Sets Twitter Ablaze Again With Oregon vs ASU Commentary

Just one night after going on an epic Winnie the Pooh rant in the Pac-12 tournament, Bill Walton was back on his A-game in the Pac-12 semifinal matchup between Oregon and FSU. With a laundry list of hilarious moments that set Twitter ablaze, Walton has cemented himself as must-watch late-night basketball television.

Bill Walton Oregon vs ASU Commentary & Quotes: Twitter Reactions

Kicking things off, the Athletic’s Aaron Torres highlighted how Bill somehow mistook the New York-New York casino and hotel with the actual statue of liberty.

Bill Walton just said "I stopped by the Statue of Liberty today, thinking about freedom, and the ability to go for it all." Bill Walton is in Las Vegas. Bill Walton stood outside the Statute of Liberty at the New York, New York Casino 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) March 16, 2019

Naturally, it wouldn’t be a Bill Walton broadcast without him working on his moves for the post-game Vegas club scene.

Dave Pasch: what are you doing

Bill Walton: I’m working on the sprinkler! The dance floor is open late here in Vegas! pic.twitter.com/2lOh0hGzmH — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) March 16, 2019

How else would you prepare for a nationally televised broadcast besides casually throwing back some fire to get the juices flowing?

.@DavePasch: I was talking to Bobby Hurley before the game. I don't know where you were. Bill Walton: I was eating fire. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 16, 2019

Bill Walton has no time for math! There are Dead shows to attend and fire to eat!

Bill Walton just asked “how many years from now is 26 years?” Thank you for your life, Bill. — Mark Royer (@maroyer8) March 16, 2019

I love you Bill, but this is all too accurate to not include here…

Bill Walton calling the ASU and Oregon game #ASUvsOregon pic.twitter.com/mi2HUPZIVY — Frank (@FrankVasquez124) March 16, 2019

Would it really be a Bill Walton broadcast without his undying love of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead making an appearance?

"You've got to win here in Vegas." "Las Vegas, please … Jerry Garcia does not sing Bama Getaway." — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 16, 2019

Bill Walton’s Commentary Career

After an illustrious college career followed by an injury-riddled, yet legendary NBA career, Walton eventually took his talents to the broadcast booth in 1990. Initially signing on with CBS, Walton would expand to work with NBC, the Los Angeles Clippers, and ESPN over the next 19 years.

However, in 2009 Walton stepped down from broadcasting duties to focus on his health before later returning to the booth in 2012 to call games for ESPN and the Pac-12 network. Since then, Walton has become somewhat of an internet sensation for his comedic rapport with broadcast partner Dave Pasch and the two are known for their hilarious banter on live air.

Other Notable Bill Walton Commentary Moments

Bill Walton’s broadcast career has been littered with absolute gems over the years. A free-spirit unafraid to speak his mind and known for going off topic on long-winded rants, let’s take a look at some of Walton’s best moments from his commentary career.

Arguably Bill Walton’s most famous on-air rant, he gave a shoutout to Raekwon and the Wu-Tang Clan during a USC vs UNC-Asheville broadcast.

On This Date: One year ago today @BillWalton shouted out Raekwon and Wu-Tang Clan during a live broadcast 😂 pic.twitter.com/dhBAT4KJpW — ESPN (@espn) March 14, 2019

Also known for his pre-recorded segments that air during games, Walton has provided some gems from outside the booth as well. He loves to compare players to the animal kingdom and gave a famously hysterical (yet not totally inaccurate) scouting report on Deandre Ayton last season

Bill Walton compares Deandre Ayton to the wildlife of the far west pic.twitter.com/PgF8uyJnqt — Ryan Kelapire (@RKelapire) January 5, 2018

Safe to say, while Walton often tends to stray away from giving commentary on the actual game itself, his broadcasts are some of the best comedy going in college basketball.