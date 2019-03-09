Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Joining Lakers’ LeBron James In LA Possible Says Analyst

Would Boston Celtics point guard, Kyrie Irving join LeBron James in LA?

It could happen.

“I don’t think the media is making too much of it at all,” FS1’s Chris Broussard told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast back in late January.

“I mean, you demanded a trade from LeBron James and his team and, you know, then, two years later, you call him up and you admitted, unsolicited, you brought it up yourself to the media that you called him and apologized to him for being that stubborn, young teammate, so I think that’s a big story.”

Their history is rich. They were both Cleveland Cavaliers teammates and won a championship in 2016.

Irving requested a trade in 2017 and in January the two of them had a phone conversation expressing their regrets.

Kyrie speaks on calling LeBron and apologizing after understanding what it takes to lead a team. (via @NBCSCeltics)pic.twitter.com/R4mfzfXnZ0 — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) January 17, 2019

“I did a poor job of setting an example for these young guys what it’s like to get something out of your teammates,” Irving said after the Celtics January loss to the Orlando Magic.

“Going forward, I want to test these young guys, but I can’t do it publicly. That was a learning experience for me, realizing the magnitude of my voice and what I mean to these guys.”

“I had to call ‘Bron, and tell him I apologize for being that young player that wanted everything at his fingertips,” Irving said following a 117-108 victory against the Toronto Raptors at home.

“I wanted to be the guy that led us to a championship. I wanted to be the leader. I wanted to be all that.”

Media and fans have insisted that the two could become teammates once again if Irving decides to not re-sign with the Boston Celtics this offseason.

James’ Lakers and Irving’s Celtics play tonight. Is this Irving, James LA reunion overblown?

“It would be like if Kevin Durant called up Russell Westbrook and apologized for leaving the way he did,” Chris Broussard told Scoop B Radio.

“Or Westbrook calling up Durant and apologizing for being upset and posting cupcake Instagram posts and things like that.”

“So I think it was definitely legitimate and a big story, and while I don’t think Kyrie will end up playing with LeBron, with the Lakers, I do think that, what two weeks ago was not even a remote possibility of those two playing together, is indeed a possibility now.”

The Boston Celtics are in 5th place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. The Lakers are tied for tenth in the Western Conference with the Minnesota Timberwolves.