Brandon Clarke NBA Draft: Profile, Mocks & Projections

Brandon Clarke had his coming out party against Baylor in the NCAA tournament causing fans to wonder how he projects in the NBA. Clarke had 36 points, eight rebounds and five blocks against the Bears.

The Gonzaga big man could propel himself into the NBA draft lottery. Heavy has Clarke going No. 16 in our latest NBA mock draft. Clarke is No. 22 in ESPN’s mock draft heading into the tournament. The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie has Clarke sliding inside the lottery at No. 13.

Clarke averaged 17 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 blocks this season at Gonzaga. The big man is solid down low offensively, can run the floor and is a good rebounder. Clarke’s jump shot will need to improve as he transitions to the NBA. Here is how ESPN described Clarke’s pro potential.

The 22-year-old transfer is outstanding as a pogo-stick shot-blocker and finisher who also shows enough as a passer and perimeter shooter to pique the interest of NBA teams. His energy really sets the tone, and his switch ability and shot-blocking make him a perfect fit in the modern NBA. Clarke could very well earn NBA sleeper status, with teams dubbing him a potential Jordan Bell-like modern big.

Here is a look at my NBA draft profile for Clarke.

Brandon Clarke NBA Draft Profile

STRENGTHS: Clarke is a high-energy player who plays his best ball on the block. The Gonzaga forward has good footwork and the ability to play through contact. Clarke has a quick second jump that allows him to grab rebounds before his opponents, especially on the offensive boards.

Clarke’s ability to get steals and immediately start the transition offense is a plus. There are plenty of clips showing Clarke starting the fast break and the Zags getting easy buckets as a result. He is also a very good shot blocker, averaging more than three blocks per game.

At the beginning of his NBA career, Clarke will likely get the majority of his points in transition and off putbacks. Clarke also has a solid base of post moves.

WEAKNESSES: Clarke is shooting just 28.6 percent from the three-point line but takes .4 threes a game so it is a small sample size. Clarke’s shooting is a work in progress and will need to improve as he transitions to the next level. My sense is teams will want to see how Clarke looks shooting the ball and playing on the perimeter during pre-draft workouts.

Clarke needs to get stronger but has no problem with physicality. He will be playing bigger, faster and stronger players in the NBA and will need to bulk up from 215 pounds. Clarke is also a junior and older than some of the prospects that he will be competing against in the draft.

SUMMARY: Clarke reminds me a bit of Jordan Bell coming out of Oregon, but not quite as good of a shot blocker. He is a bit of an undersized big that excels at running the floor and blocking shots. Clarke could find himself sliding into the final few picks of the lottery and looks like a top-20 pick with how he has performed during March Madness.