Nets Schedule & Playoff Predictions: Most Likely Seeding for Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets have been streaky since the start of 2019. To start the year, they won 10 of their first 12 games to move back over .500. Next thing you know, New York’s other team dropped 10 of its next 15, even with the reinsertion of the once-injured Caris LeVert back into the lineup.

After a 117-88 rout at the hands of Miami on March 2, the playoff hopes started to wobble. It seems as if the swoon is over, as a 4-game win streak culminated in a 28-point blowout over the East’s No. 7 seeded Detroit Pistons on Monday.

The Nets now sport a 36-33 record, which puts them at No. 6 in the Eastern Conference standings. They lead the Pistons by a half-game and trail the Celtics by 5.5 for the No. 5.

Tonight, they head out to the Plains for a visit to the Oklahoma City Thunder (7 p.m. EST, ESPN) with a chance to continue the recent momentum and climb the conference ladder. Let’s take a look at their NBA Playoff predictions with 13 games left.

Nets Playoff Chances & Potential Seeds

The Nets are inching closer to clinching a postseason bid, but various first round matchups are in play. According to Playoff Status, Brooklyn possesses an 93 percent chance at making the NBA Playoffs. The highest odds are the 7-seed (41 percent) or the 6-seed (35 percent).

This would likely pit the Nets against either Toronto or Philadelphia in the first round. Sixers centers Joel Embiid and Boban Marjanovic are returning from injuries, and would figure to overwhelm a Nets frontcourt consisting of Jarrett Allen and Ed Davis.

ESPN’s BPI also picks Brookyln as its No. 7 spot (also with a matchup versus the Raptors). It also calls for the Nets to finish 40-42. This would be the best finish since a 44-38 record and a conference semifinals appearance in 2013-14.

Tonight’s game is critical for Brooklyn to maintain the No. 6 seed per Playoff Status. A Nets win bumps their chances for that to 46 percent, while the overall postseason chances move to 97 percent. A loss dips the playoff hopes to a still-healthy 92 percent.

Most Important Games Down the Road for the Nets

Fortunately for the Nets, they possess one of the easier remaining schedules out of Eastern Conference teams according to Playoff Status. That may be deceiving, though. This trip to Oklahoma kicks off a big Western Conference swing that includes games versus playoff contenders in the Jazz, Clippers, Kings and Trail Blazers.

After that, 6 of the final 7 games are against Eastern Conference teams above .500. The one that isn’t is a regular-season finale against a hungry Miami team trying to scrape its way to the No. 8 seed.

Team Rankings pegs their final record at 40-42. That includes only 1 game with at least a 60-percent win probability (home against Miami on April 10). Every other game carries 40 percent or lower chances.

One disclaimer: teams such as Milwaukee or Toronto will likely be resting and trying to coast into the playoffs with their full complement of players. Those are opportunities for the Nets to pick off some harder contests.

Increased scoring production by LeVert (just 8 games in double figures of his last 13) is vital for a deeper run. DeAngelo Russell (20.3 points per game) and Spencer Dinwiddie (17.4 ppg) can only lift the offense so much.