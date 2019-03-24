The Auburn Tiger’s leading scorer, senior Bryce Brown is an extremely effective shooter from deep to go with a crafty finisher around the rim. Leading the Tigers to a surprising 27-9 record, Brown has cemented his status as a bonafide NBA draft prospect.

Bryce Brown forces New Mexico State’s 4th straight turnover, pushes it to the other end and draws the foul pic.twitter.com/jfWkgRcevr — Power of Dixieland (@PwrofDixieland) March 21, 2019

Despite being an older prospect, Brown’s defense and shooting ability make him an intriguing prospect at the NBA level and have him sneaking his way into NBA mock drafts.

Bryce Brown: NBA Draft Profile: Latest Mocks & Projections

Standing 6’3 but playing shooting guard, Bryce Brown projects to have more of a traditional point guard frame despite having the skill set of a true floor general. In order to be successful at the next level and carve out minutes, he needs to improve his playmaking ability and show to teams that he can function as an effective combo guard at the NBA level.

As a result of being older than most other players in the NBA draft, Brown finds himself going off the board later in the second round. Draft Site’s mock draft has Brown going 42nd overall in the second round to the Atlanta Hawks. There is a chance that Brown goes undrafted but he should at the very least have a shot to prove himself in the NBA Summer League.

Bryce Brown NBA Draft Profile & Player Comparison

As a good shooter, defender, and athlete; Bryce Brown compares a bit to a prime Jason Terry. Brown is actually slightly taller than Terry, yet both were active defenders who could be relied on to defend players larger than him and knock down open looks. While not an attractive lottery-type player, this sort of role player is extremely valuable to NBA teams and he could potentially even work his way into that of a second or third scoring option given his comfort (and success) pulling up from behind the arc.

2011 NBA Playoffs: Jason Terry hits 9 threes as the Mavericks sweep Kobe and the Lakers in the West Semis. pic.twitter.com/gtNVMq3g1R — Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) June 10, 2018

Terry would go on to have an extremely long career, playing up until 2018 as his skills as a knockdown three-point shooter with competent defensive skills continually found himself a place on NBA rosters despite his athleticism leaving him behind sometime around 2013.

Over time, Terry developed to the point where he could competently run an offense and handle the basketball which helped make him an invaluable asset to teams. It took Terry some time to develop on that front, so expect a similar timeframe for development for Brown. Brown, like Terry, should never turn into an elite combo guard, but he should project to be a very solid two guard that can run the point in a pinch.