Bulls Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Lakers; Zach LaVine Status Update

Chicago Bulls star guard Zach LaVine has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

LaVine underwent an MRI yesterday that confirmed he had a patellar tendon strain. Bulls head coach Jim Boylen said that LaVine was considered day-to-day and he just announced that the shooting guard won’t play tonight.

“Zach had a MRI yesterday and confirmed a patellar tendon strain. He is day-to-day and will be OUT tonight vs. the Lakers.” Coach Boylen — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 12, 2019

Following this game, the Bulls travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Friday. Ryan Arcidiacono is in line to get the start in LaVine’s absence.

Bulls Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Lakers

*Notates expected starter

C: Robin Lopez*, Cristiano Felicio

PF: Lauri Markkanen*, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

SF: Otto Porter Jr.*, Antonio Blakeney

SG: Ryan Arcidiacono*, Wayne Selden,

PG: Kris Dunn*, Shaquille Harrison

LaVine scored 24 points in Friday’s 112-104 home loss against the Pistons but he missed Sunday’s rematch in Detroit. The Bulls lost that game 131-108 and now they’re 4-4 when LaVine is out. Sunday was the first contest that LaVine missed since January 30.

The talented guard was dominant in February, averaging 24.5 points, 5.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 53.2 percent in 35.1 minutes over 10 games. He also shot 49.0 percent from 3-point range.

Overall, LaVine leads the Bulls with 23.8 points, 4.4 assists while shooting 46.8 percent and he also grabs 4.6 rebounds (all career-highs) in 34.5 minutes over 60 games.

With LaVine out, the Bulls will need better ball movement and discipline to generate offense. Lauri Markkanen and Otto Porter Jr. will be the main go-to scorers but Kris Dunn and Ryan Arcidiacono have to step up.

Dunn had just seven points and four assists on 2 of 7 shooting in 22 minutes against the Pistons and he has to be more productive and push the pace up tonight while trying to keep up with Rajon Rondo. Arcidiacono played well in Detroit, scoring 10 points on 5-for-7 from the field in 26 minutes and he has to make the most of the opportunity he’s getting with LaVine’s injury.

The Lakers are reeling, they have lost their last five games and seven of their last eight, to fall seven games behind the Jazz for the last playoff spot in the West and they are plagued with injuries but LeBron James will not go down without a fight. The Bulls have lost four of their last five games and they have the fourth-worst record in the NBA.

