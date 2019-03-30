REPORT: Duke’s Cam Reddish Not Starting Vs. Virginia Tech in Sweet 16

Cam Reddish will not start in Friday night’s Sweet 16 matchup versus Virginia Tech. The initial report came courtesy of Stephen Wiseman of the Durham Herald-Sun.

“Problem with a knee is keeping Cam Reddish out of Duke lineup. He arrived at arena with team but is not currently warming up with them,” Wiseman tweeted.

Reddish averages 13.6 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Blue Devils this year. In his place, sophomore guard Alex O’Connell is starting.

Cam Reddish banged up his knee late in the Blue Devils' practice oN Thursday. Team was hoping ice/stretching would be enough to be in the starting lineup. — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) March 30, 2019

CBS’ Tracy Wolfson could not confirm if Reddish will be available or not for the whole game. In addition, Duke has not provided any official update.

Cam Reddish is not on the court warming up with the rest of his teammates. No official word from Duke. https://t.co/eBmJJVbSX7 — Adam Rowe (@AdamRoweTDD) March 30, 2019

This is a developing story, so more to come.