CBS ‘Zion Cam’ Gets Roasted by Fans on Twitter

Arguably the single biggest entity of the last decade (maybe longer) in college basketball, Zion Williamson is getting the superstar treatment. The freshman possesses an elite level of athleticism never before seen in someone his size and has captivated audiences nationwide with his nightly allotment of highlight-reel plays. As a result, CBS decided to dedicate an entire camera to tracking and recording every single one of Zion Williamson’s moves on the court during Duke’s NCAA Tournament run. The “Zion Cam” saw its first action of the tournament in the Duke NDSU first-round matchup.

Twitter Reactions to CBS ‘Zion Cam’ Debut

As expected, the internet roasted CBS’ Zion Cam and gave some brutally honest takes as far as how necessary dedicating an entire camera to following one player would be.

How’s the Zion Cam experiment going? Can’t wait for the Tacko Cam in the late game. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 22, 2019

“Zion Cam a disaster as Duke blown out by Bison”. (Won’t happen but sounds funny just typing it and reading it aloud) — 👑LJ tha Fiasco👑 (@LJthaFiasc0) March 22, 2019

Why spend thousands on a dedicated Zion cam when you could just follow ESPN’s Instagram and get the same experience🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/8YWiihkhRH — zach “ya boi” janis (@Zach_Janis) March 22, 2019

@CBS Kareem – Maravich – Walton – Jordan – Sampson – Olajuwon – Danny Manning – Ray Allen – Hank Gathers – Pearl Washington – Steve Alford – Wayman Tisdale – Glen Rice – Glenn Robinson Magic and BIRD .. and you're trying to Sell #ZionCam #GTFO #NCAATourney pic.twitter.com/AqXz1KH5wo — Murph (@TMurph207) March 22, 2019

I wonder if the Zion cam caught that one 😂😂💪💪 https://t.co/9AstPCvbKX — Jackson Culp (@jd_culp4) March 22, 2019

Forget the Zion cam. GET ME KELVIN SAMPSON TIE CAM. — Jenson🇾🇪 (@Jezza928) March 22, 2019

What if duke loses and the zion cam guy has to record him watching the rest of the tournament games — clip III (@tweetingclip) March 22, 2019

Coach K gotta show the team the Zion Cam footage at halftime and get him some more looks — FLATBUSH & ATLANTIC (@FlatbushAndAtl) March 22, 2019

Zion Williamson’s CBS ‘Zion Cam’ Makes History

With the ‘Zion Cam’ in full effect during the Duke vs NDSU game, this marks the first time in history that a player has had an entire camera dedicated to tracking and recording his every move on the court. Considering the storied history of the NCAA tournament and some of the electric stars that have graced the March Madness tournament, this is an even more impressive feat.

However, it does bring back up the question of student-athletes getting compensated for their services. Regardless of what side of the argument you land on, it is undeniable the amount of revenue the NCAA is able to generate off of Williamson alone. As per usual, being an amateur “student-athlete”, Williamson won’t see a dime of the money generated off his likeness during the tournament. All that said, it is hard to feel bad for Williamson, who is projected to be the first overall pick and who will likely land a near record-setting (if not record-setting) shoe deal over the next few months.