Clippers vs. Bucks Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The Los Angeles Clippers, who have the longest active winning streak in the NBA, visit the Milwaukee Bucks, who own the best record in the league in what should be a fun to watch game on Thursday night.

The Clippers have won their last six games and 11 of their last 12 while the Bucks have won three straight and four of their last five.

Thursday, March 28 at 8:00 PM ET

Fiserv Forum

Coverage: NBA League Pass

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks (-9.5 at -107)

Over/Under: 234 at -110

Recent Takeaways

Danilo Gallinari had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists and Lou Williams added 20 points, seven assists and four rebounds off the bench to help the Clippers beat the Timberwolves 122-111 last Tuesday and clinch a playoff spot. The Clippers were 16-for-32 (50.0 percent) from 3-point range and they outrebounded the Timberwolves 51-43.

Eric Bledsoe had 23 points, including 16 in a decisive third quarter, to go along with 10 rebounds and seven assists and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 19 points, 14 rebounds and four assists to lead the Bucks to a 108-94 win against the Rockets last Tuesday.

Bledsoe guarded James Harden most of the game and limited him to 23 points on 9 of 26 shooting and 1 of 9 from beyond the arc and the Bucks outrebounded the Rockets 60-46 and outscored them 46-36 in the paint and 28-2 on fast break points.

X-Factor

Montrezl Harrell has been an offensive catalyst off the bench all season long and he played well against the Timberwolves, scoring 18 points with five rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes and he had 26 points and nine rebounds in 32 minutes in the first meeting against the Bucks.

Harrell is averaging 18.6 points and 6.7 rebounds in 26.5 minutes over his last 10 games and he’s a big part of his team’s success.

Clippers vs. Bucks Trends and Prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers are:

6-1 ATS in their last seven games playing with one day of rest

7-2 ATS in their last nine games following an ATS win

8-3 ATS in their last 11 games following a straight up win

10-4 ATS in their last 14 games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game

10-4 ATS in their last 14 games overall

The Milwaukee Bucks are:

2-5 ATS in their last seven games against Pacific Division opponents

2-5 ATS in the last seven meetings

These two teams met on November 10 and the Clippers won 128-126 in overtime. Each team had 17 turnovers and the Bucks were just 16 of 23 from the free-throw line (69.6 percent).

This game can come down to free-throw shooting and taking care of the ball. The Clippers have to control the pace but I really like them to put up a fight tonight, they’re playing their best basketball of the season and they have a healthier roster than the Bucks.

Pick: Clippers +9.5

