Clippers vs. Knicks Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The surging Los Angeles Clippers try to extend their winning streak and keep climbing in the Western Conference standings when they visit the reeling New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon.

The Clippers have won four straight games and nine of their last 10 while the Knicks have lost three in a row and 11 of their last 12.

Sunday, March 24 at 12:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden

Coverage: NBA League Pass

Los Angeles Clippers (-10 at -110) vs. New York Knicks

Over/Under: 222

Recent Takeaways

.@shaiglalex's strong March continued in Cleveland! 📊 16 PTS / 5 AST / 2 STL pic.twitter.com/xwU8bUHVsy — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) March 23, 2019

Danilo Gallinari had 27 points to lead the Clippers to a hard-fought 110-108 road win against the Cavaliers last Friday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 16 points and five assists while Lou Williams added 15 points for a Clippers team that was just 6-for-26 (23.1 percent) from 3-point range. Los Angeles outrebounded Cleveland 43-41 and outscored them 54-48 in the paint.

The Nuggets crushed the Knicks 111-93 on Friday, outrebounding them 62-45 and limiting them to 9-for-32 (28.1 percent) from beyond the arc. Emmanuel Mudiay had 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Kevin Know finished with 18 points on 6 of 16 shooting and 3 of 8 from 3-point range.

X-Factor

Montrezl Harrell has been a difference-maker off the bench all season long and he played well against the Cavaliers, scoring 14 points with five rebounds in 29 minutes and he had 18 points and five rebounds in 25 minutes in the first meeting against the Knicks.

Harrell is averaging 17.7 points and 7.9 rebounds in 27.7 minutes over his last 10 games and the Clippers and he’s a big part of his team’s success.

Clippers vs. Knicks Trends and Prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers are:

6-2 ATS in their last eight games following an ATS loss

6-2 ATS in their last eight games against a team with a losing straight up record

10-4-1 ATS in their last 15 road games against a team with a home winning percentage below .400

9-4 ATS in their last 13 games against a team with a winning percentage below .400

4-1 ATS in their last five road games against a team with a losing home record

The New York Knicks are:

7-20 ATS in their last 27 games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game

3-9 ATS in their last 12 games against a Pacific Division opponents

1-6 ATS in their last seven home games against a team with a winning road record

These two teams met on March 3 and the Clippers beat the Knicks 128-107 despite turning the ball over 16 times. This game will come down to rebounding and 3-point shooting, the Clippers were lucky to escape Cleveland with a win after a 6-for-26 performance from beyond the arc and they have to dominate the paint in New York.

The Clippers made 19 of 35 3-pointers in the game in Los Angeles and a similar effort and taking better care of the ball will lead to another comfortable win against a Knicks team that doesn’t have enough firepower to keep up with them.

Pick: Clippers -10

