Coby White NBA Draft: Latest Mocks & Projections for UNC Guard

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Coby White has seen his 2019 NBA Draft stock slowly climb throughout the college basketball season. And heading into the NCAA tournament, White’s projections have started to skyrocket due to superb play. The 6-foot-5 guard will enter the draft as one of the top guards and is trending towards being a clear-cut lottery pick.

Through the first 31 games, White racked up averages of 16.4 points, 4.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds. While he’s shooting 43.6 percent from the field, he’s knocked down a modest 37.1 percent from beyond the arc. With the arrow pointing up on White, we’re going to take a look at the latest on his projections and where the mock drafts currently predict him to land.

Coby White NBA Draft Projections & Mock Drafts

The projections from many have varied across the board, but Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo offered a great outlook and strong landing spot for the UNC star. In his latest mock draft, it pegged the Orlando Magic selecting White with the No. 15 pick, and he went as far as stating that it’s not far-fetched to call the guard UNC’s best pro prospect.

It’s not that far-fetched to make a case for White as North Carolina’s best pro prospect, and while that’s certainly not consensus, it does point to his case as someone who could rise into the back end of the lottery with a strong close to the season.

Another mock which stood out was the updated outlook from NBADraft.net and is the most recent I’ve found online. Their projection was updated just prior to the weekend and Selection Sunday and features White coming off the board at No. 10 overall. This would leave the UNC guard staying close to home and playing for the Charlotte Hornets.

Coby White’s NBA Draft Big Board Outlook

Although Sports Illustrated’s mock draft had White pegged at No. 15, the breakdown on the recent big board from Jeremy Woo has him in the top-10. This was updated just prior to conference tournaments and has the star guard as the No. 8 overall prospect in the draft.

Not everyone appears to be quite as high on White when it comes to big board outlooks, though. Although he’s shown the ability to run the point and score in a variety of ways, ESPN still listed him as the No. 22 “best available” player heading into the draft. This leaves White behind the likes of USC’s Kevin Porter and Virginia Tech’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who play the same position.

While the opinions of analysts seem to vary quite a bit, it’s hard to ignore the upside White has shown. Based on his talent and what he’s put on tape down the stretch of the 2018-19 season, there’s a high probability that he’ll be a lottery selection.

READ NEXT: Luke Maye NBA Draft Projections: Latest Mocks & UNC Forward’s Stock