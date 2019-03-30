Corey Davis Jr. NBA Draft Profile: Mocks & Projections for Houston Guard

The Houston Cougars have rolled through the 2019 college basketball season and it’s been thanks to a mixture of exceptional guard play and great defense. One name who’s stood out is senior guard Corey Davis Jr., and he’s been red-hot through the latter part of the season. In turn, he’s put his name in the mix as someone to watch in the build-up to the 2019 NBA Draft.

While Davis averaged 17.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, each of those numbers are up from last season. The 6-foot-1 guard is a tough player to gauge, as he’s actually attempted far more 3-pointers (8.0 per game) than shots inside the paint (4.9). In turn, this drives his overall shooting percentage down, but when looking at the two numbers on their own, neither is bad.

From inside the arc this season, Davis has shot 49.4 percent while he’s knocked down 38.1 percent from deep. He’s showcased his ability to work inside the 3-point line as of late, which could be big for his draft outlook.

Corey Davis Jr. NBA Draft Projections & Mocks

Davis comes in as the always fun/confusing player who simply wasn’t getting much attention on the NBA front prior to the 2019 NCAA Tournament. In turn, most big boards and mock drafts have left the Houston star off their list currently. Obviously, there’s a good chance that could change after the tournament wraps up, especially considering he’s been elite during the Cougars’ run.

Through the first two tournament games, Davis scored 47 combined points with 13 rebounds, eight assists and four steals. He’s knocked down 10-of-26 shots from beyond the arc while making seven in the opener against Georgia State.

Davis is the type of player who could use the pre-draft process as a way to bolster his stock even more. Beyond that, there are a few areas of his game which need improvement, but many of them aren’t things that can’t be tweaked at the NBA level.

Corey Davis Jr. NBA Draft Profile

There’s no denying that when the Cougars guard gets hot, he can change games quickly. He’s an excellent shooter from outside and has shown the ability to finish around the rim with decent consistency. Davis has the “it” factor teams look for, and only averages 1.4 turnovers per game through the first 36 games of the 2018-19 season.

Davis has also improved as a free throw shooter and is getting to the line more this season. After making 80.8 percent from the charity stripe in the 2017-18 season, that number jumped to 87.3 percent this year.

The concerns about Davis’ game may stem from the fact that he’s not necessarily a prototypical NBA point guard. He’s averaged 2.4 and 2.8 assists per game in the two years at Houston so his ability as a passer could become a question. As far as how his defensive skills will transition to the next level, that’s going to be a talking point as well. He weighs 190 pounds and plays strong, but would likely face guards who have a size advantage on him in the NBA.

Overall, Davis has a realistic chance to push into the second round, especially for a guard-needy team or a franchise willing to let him continue improving on their G League roster. He possesses plenty of upside and should be a “riser” throughout the pre-draft process.

READ NEXT: Tacko Fall NBA Draft: Latest Mocks & Projections for UCF Center