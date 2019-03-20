D’Angelo Russell’s Wild Career Night for Nets Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

On the back of a 44 point career-high scoring outburst, D’Angelo Russell willed the Brooklyn Nets back from a 28 point second half deficit. Putting up his 44 points on an efficient 17-32 shooting from the field, Russell was the driving force down the stretch, willing home basket after basket as the Nets went outscored the Kings 45-18 in the fourth quarter.

With the game tied and time running out, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson tried to get the ball to Russell, but De’Aaron Fox did a great job at denying him the ball. Hollis-Jefferson then decided to take matters into his own hands and somehow willed home the game-winner.

After the comeback, game-winner, and Russell’s scoring outburst, Twitter predictably erupted.

Twitter Reacts to D’Angelo Russell’s Career-High 44 Points

NFL expert Adam Schefter got in on the mix calling the Nets comeback the best of the entire season. He wasn’t wrong.

Brooklyn Nets with maybe the best comeback of the NBA season. D'Angelo Russell put on a show. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2019

Sacramento out here doubling D’Angelo Russell on the inbound and he still getting to the rack — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) March 20, 2019

The Lakers should go after D’Angelo Russell this summer and pair him with LeBron — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) March 20, 2019

Lakers trade of 21-yr old D’Angelo Russell for Brook Lopez & a late 1st is really not aging well — Tom Byrne (@1TomByrne) March 20, 2019

D’Angelo Russell is a MAX player. — give DLo the max IDC (@StopTweetingGil) March 20, 2019

Top 10 NBA Players of all time

1. Kobe Bryant

2. D’Angelo Russell The End. — Slaydro (@TheTrackMamba) March 20, 2019

D’Angelo Russell Wild Career-High Night & 2018-2019 Stats

SB Nation’s Kristian Winfield pointed out how the Kings were starting to routinely double Russell but still unable to cool him off.Obviously, the Lakers would catch some flak for trading D’Angelo Russell to the Nets. The Athletic’s Tony Jones (accurately) pointed out that someone like Russell would be the ideal complement to run alongside LeBron.To keep piling on the Lakers, that whole trade for Brook Lopez and a couple of late first rounders REALLY isn’t looking to swell right about now.Obligatory GIF explaining just how on D’Angelo was tonight.Clearly, ‘Give D-Lo the Max IDC’ believes that Russell should be a max player. After tonight’s outing, he might not be wrong.But at the end of the day when talking D’Angelo Russell, all roads somehow lead back to the Lakers.

Over the course of his second year with the Brooklyn Nets, D’Angelo Russell has experienced a breakout season and vaulted himself into talks for one of the best guards in the Eastern Conference. After struggling to find consistency, yet showing flashes of brilliance in his first three seasons, Russell is averaging over 20 points per game and shooting at a career-best clip from both the field and three. Russell is posting career highs in nearly every major statistical category (except rebounds) as he is averaging 20.4 points per game to go along with 3.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists on 43/36.5 splits.

THE ICE IS FLOWING THROUGH HIS VEINS TONIGHT 💉❄️ pic.twitter.com/yxPgykHneh — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 20, 2019

Against the Kings, Russell would start slow before erupting in the second half to the tune of a career-high 44 points on the night. Scoring just 5 points in the first quarter and shooting an inefficient 4/9 from the field in the second quarter, the Nets found themselves in a sizable hole at the half. However, after a quiet third quarter where Russell failed to score a point, he exploded in the fourth quarter for 27 points and spearheaded a 45 point 4th quarter effort that would eventually lead to the comeback.

After tonight’s showing, it would be safe to say that Russell has officially put the rest of the NBA on notice.