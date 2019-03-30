Davide Moretti’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A rising star for Texas Tech, Davide Moretti has taken the basketball world by storm during Tech’s improbable March Madness run. With a high basketball IQ and a gritty defensive mindset, Moretti’s play has been a catalyst for Texas Tech and a big reason for why they’ve been so dominant.

A multi-level scoring and playmaking threat, Moretti has mostly played second fiddle to Texas Tech star Jarrett Culver for the majority of the season. However, when called upon Moretti is known for making big-time shots and delivering a very solid effort on the defensive end. A crucial part of Texas Tech’s elite defense, Moretti offers the Red Raiders a steady hand should Culver go silent.

Extremely careful with the basketball, Moretti has stifled opposing defenders and teams that thrive off creating points from turnovers. While years ahead of his age, his calm and composed play makes sense when you consider his basketball lineage but more on that below.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Davide Moretti’s family went all out to surprise him before the Sweet 16

In one of the happiest videos from the NCAA tournament, Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard decided to surprise his Italian star by flying in his parents for a surprise visit before Tech’s Sweet 16 matchup against Michigan. Beard called upon Moretti to speak in front of the team and when he turned to face his teammates, he saw his family standing behind them.

Roommate and fellow Red Raider star Tariq Owens even went as far as to tell USA Today that:

“The fact that his family was here all the way from Italy means a lot. We’ve spent a lot of time together. He is my roommate on the road and he has spent so much time talking to his family. I know how much it means to him.”

2. Davide Moretti’s mother had never seen him play basketball in the United States

Prior to the surprise visit for Texas Tech’s Sweet 16 matchup in Anaheim against Michigan, Moretti’s mother had never seen him play basketball in the United States. According to Moretti:

“My mom had never watched me play here, so it was kind of special for me,” Moretti said. “I play for my team first of all, and then for my family right after that. It was really a special moment for me.”

Moretti’s performance against Michigan in front of his mother would by far be his best of the tournament to date. He would go on to post 15 points and four assists to go with 71% shooting from the field against the Wolverines. Moreover, it was his most impressive performance since early in March against Iowa State in which he scored 20 points.

3. Davide Moretti’s father, Paolo, won a silver medal with Italy at Eurobasket 1997

Basketball runs in the genes of the Moretti family as Davide’s father, Paolo, is a former professional basketball player in Italy. Known mainly for his role on the silver medal winning Italian team at Eurobasket in 1997, Paolo Moretti is a highly respected figure in Italian basketball.

During his time playing for the Italian national team, Paolo averaged 8.6 points per game, 0.7 rebounds per game, and 0.7 assists per contest. Paolo appeared in FIBA events in 1993, 1995, and 1997 for the Italian squad.

4. Moretti’s father now coaches basketball in Italy

After Paolo Moretti’s playing days were finished, he picked up the clipboard and began coaching basketball primarily in Italy. Most recently Moretti served as coach of Mens Sana 1871 in Italy’s Serie A2 league.

This past season, Mens Sana 1871 didn’t have their best season as they went just 10-14 and wound up missing the playoffs. It is unclear if Moretti plans to return next season or will wind up taking another coaching job elsewhere.

5. Davide Moretti’s family is from Bologna, Italy

Davide, like the rest of his family, hails from Bologna, Italy. A northern Italian city parked directly in between Florence and Venice, Bologna is mostly known for its traditional Italian cuisine and soccer team as opposed to being a hub for producing college basketball stars.

Bologna F.C. is one of Italy’s oldest and most well-respected clubs in the top division, Serie A. In fact, Bologna was one of the founding members of Serie A back in 1929!