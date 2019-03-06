Midway through the fourth quarter in the game between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors, DeMarcus Cousins drove into the lane and tried to back Celtics big man Aron Baynes down near the basket. Baynes would try and draw the charge, which would send Cousins into a heated rage where he shoved young Celtics star Jayson Tatum before going after Terry Rozier as well.

Watch: DeMarcus Cousins Starts Scuffle After Shoving Jayson Tatum

Boogie Cousins getting heated vs the Celtics pic.twitter.com/BhtIigpJpW — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 6, 2019

Long known for his short temper, Demarcus Cousins has cultivated a reputation in the NBA that he is one of the players who is very much “about that life”. Cousins actually has some history with the Celtics and Marcus Smart in particular. While Smart was not involved in the incident tonight, he and Cousins went at it back in 2015 when Cousins was with the Sacramento Kings.

Cousins also issued a technical foul after his most recent scuffle with the Celtics, something he is all too familiar with. After leading the NBA in technical fouls in the 2015-2016 season, Cousins saw a relatively low total during his initial season with the Pelicans and was unable to pile up technical fouls due to his Achilles injury last season. However, prior to his departure from the Kings, Cousins was a staple at the top of the league’s technical foul list year after year.

DeMarcus Cousins 2018-2019 Stats

Since returning from injury and being placed on an initial minutes restriction, Cousins has been steadily producing. Despite playing nearly ten fewer minutes per game with the Warriors compared to his career average and taking nearly half his typical allotment of shots, Cousins is actually putting the ball in the basket at almost a career-best clip. Per Basketball-Reference, Cousins is averaging 15.8 points per game on 52% shooting from the field in just 25.8 minutes per game. In addition, Cousins is also putting up 8.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists to go with 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

With multiple other scoring options and mouths to feed on offense, Cousins doesn’t have to do everything himself and is actually matching his career average in assists despite playing significantly fewer minutes. Cousins has struggled from deep so far in his return, something he worked incredibly hard to develop earlier on in his career. His struggles from deep are likely due to the reason that Cousins had to miss over a year of basketball and that he simply needs to get back comfortable playing basketball.

The Warriors have struggled (relatively) since Cousins has been integrated into the lineup and are still trying to figure out the best rotations to utilize moving forward. Especially with Cousins still regaining his comfort on the court, the Warriors will likely be making some more rotational adjustments as Cousins weens off his minute restriction heading into the NBA playoffs.