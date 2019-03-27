Devin Booker Should ‘Have Himself Kidnapped’ to Leave Suns, Says Analyst

Stephen A. Smith had some interesting advice for the Phoenix Sun’s budding superstar Devin Booker and his future in Phoenix. When asked if Booker should want out in Phoenix, Stephen A. Smith suggested that Booker should take things a step further and arrange to “have himself kidnapped”.

Smith would go on to say how bad he felt for Booker and how terrible of a situation he was stuck in with the Suns. While obviously a joke, Smith’s response brings up some good points as far as the future of Devin Booker and if we will simply see him waste away his talents on a mediocre Suns team for the foreseeable future.

Devin Booker’s Future with the Phoenix Suns

Booker signed a monster extension with the Suns in 2018 good for five years and $158 million. However, in Booker’s time with the Suns, they have yet to win more than 24 games and have been trending downwards in the win column each season. While they did very recently add the ultra-talented big man DeAndre Ayton, the Suns are still a ways away from competing in the Western Conference and don’t offer much support in terms of a secondary star.

A true shooting guard, the Suns have forced Booker to handle more of a playmaking role given their lack of a pure point guard. Bringing in a ball-handler to run alongside Booker and freeing him up to focus on putting the ball in the net would help the young scorer tremendously and allow him to play to his strengths. With another high lottery pick coming up in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Suns are likely going to be looking at someone like Ja Morant should they fall outside of the top pick and Zion Williamson.

Even given the Suns willingness to build around him, Bookers talents might simply just be wasting away in the Arizona desert. The Suns have struggled on an organizational level since the days of Steve Nash and despite producing tons of talent over the years, has mostly seen that talent blossom and prosper for other teams. While Booker is far from the best defensive player in the world, the Suns should have been able to at least put together a competent team surrounding his elite scoring abilities at some point in his first four seasons.

Especially considering the increased leverage players are finding that they have in trade negotiations, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility to see Booker strong-arm his way out of Phoenix at some point soon. Under contract until 2024, the Suns need to either demonstrate a capability to field a competitive team or risk ruining the prime developmental years for one of the game’s most talented pure scorers.

Devin Booker Top Trade Locations

If Booker were to hit the open market, he would likely command a trade package similar to that of what the Pelicans want for Anthony Davis (multiple first-round picks, cap relief, and young talent). Despite not being on the same talent level as Davis (yet), Booker is four years younger, on a cheaper deal, and has more years left on his existing contract.

The Knicks had no answer for @DevinBook tonight. pic.twitter.com/9hWdUcXLDB — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) March 7, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers

This one is a likely long shot given the fact that the Suns would most likely want to avoid sending Booker to a Western Conference foe. However, the Lakers do possess tons of cap flexibility heading into the offseason to go multiple intriguing young pieces on rookie deals. The Lakers have been adamant on getting themselves a second star and offer an ideal fit for Booker to play alongside multiple playmakers while shouldering an increasingly larger offensive role.

New York Knicks

While they lack the same insane cap flexibility that the Lakers do, the Knicks could find themselves holding an extremely valuable draft pick after the lottery. While they would almost certainly refuse to trade the first overall pick (presumably Zion Williamson), they could package a high lottery pick alongside some of their younger talents in order to entice the Suns into making a deal. This might be a longshot as well as the Knicks are desperate for a superstar but would provide Booker with an equally toxic work environment compared to Phoenix.

Toronto Raptors

If the Raptors lose Kawhi Leonard to free agency this offseason, they could become serious players in making a move for another backcourt mate to run alongside Kyle Lowry. While not offering the same defensive upside as Leonard, Booker would step in just fine as the secondary scoring option. The Raptors will have some money if Leonard decides to leave but would most likely rather spend that in free agency as opposed to selling off important assets to trade for Booker.