Why is Dikembe Mutombo at the NCAA Tournament West Regional?

Two NBA legends are in attendance at the NCAA Tournament West Regional semifinal between Florida State and Gonzaga. John Stockton and Dikembe Mutombo were spotted together courtside at Anaheim’s Honda Center.

Several fans and media took notice and tweeted pictures of the pair.

*insert greatest greatest Dikembe Mutombo quote here* pic.twitter.com/UG6WhOnty3 — Femi Abebefe (@SWXFemi) March 28, 2019

Why were the two in attendance. Both make sense once you dive into the respective rosters.

Mutombo’s nephew, Mfiondu Kabengele, plays forward for the Seminoles. Meanwhile, John Stockton’s son, David Stockton, played for Gonzaga from 2010-2014. Stockton himself is also a former Bulldog, suiting up from 1980 to 1984.

The pair also took pictures with fellow Naismith Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, a color commentator for the CBS broadcast. Miller starred for the Indiana Pacers, Stockton the Utah Jazz alongside Karl Malone and Mutombo split time between the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Seminoles currently trail the Zags by 10 in the second half. The winner will play the winner of Michigan vs. Texas Tech, who play approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion.