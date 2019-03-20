Giants NFL Draft News: New York Holds Dinner With Dwayne Haskins

According to reports from GMFB’s Mike Garofolo, the New York Giants met and dined with Dwayne Haskins prior to his pro day at Ohio State. With Eli Manning likely on the way out in New York after another season or so, the Giants need to find themselves a suitable heir to the throne. With the 6th overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Giants should have their pick of the litter from signal-callers should they decide to take one off the board early.

#Giants coaches and members of the front office met with, and had dinner with, Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins last night ahead of Haskins’ pro day today. pic.twitter.com/Zi04zKK4rT — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 20, 2019

One of the most dynamic playmakers available in the NFL Draft, Haskins has been long tied to the Giants as Eli has struggled in recent years. In fact, ESPN’s Todd McShay has the Giants taking Haskins with their 6th overall pick in his latest mock draft. Haskins profiles to be a sturdy pocket-passer with a strong arm, meaning they wouldn’t have to drastically shift the offense from the current iteration featuring arguably the least athletic pocket passer in the league.

Despite the apparent fit between Haskins and the Giants, Haskins is a relatively unproven commodity at the college level and only has a singular year of starting time under his belt. It would be hugely beneficial for Haskins to spend a year or two in the wings learning from Manning as he will almost certainly have a steep learning curve at the professional level.

It isn’t uncommon for teams to do an incredible amount of due diligence leading up to the draft with a number of prospects, especially with signal callers. However, given the Giant’s desperate need for an heir to the throne and the fact that Kyler Murray will almost certainly be off the board by the time they pick, Haskins seems to be the logical choice and this dinner meeting further validates that.

Dwayne Haskins College Career Stats

Despite being stuck holding a clipboard for the majority of his time at Ohio State, Haskins shined as a redshirt freshman in limited appearances before taking the college world by storm last year. Putting up a gaudy 4831 yards through the air to go along with 50 touchdowns, Haskins was the catalyst to one of the best offensive units in the nation.

As the season went along, Dwayne Haskins did a better job of climbing into the “eye of the storm” and making throws over the middle of the field. pic.twitter.com/0SoF5yJQzH — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) March 14, 2019

Most impressive, however, is the fact that Haskins only threw eight picks to his 50 touchdown passes and completed over 70% of his passes. Showing fantastic arm strength and accuracy in the pocket, Haskins was able to comfortably light up any defense he lined up against. Unfortunately, the Giants have a notoriously bad offensive line so if he ends up there, it is likely for the best that he gets some time to back up Manning as the Giants work to re-tool their porous offensive line.