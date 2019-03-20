Dwayne Haskins NFL Draft: Ohio State QB Addresses Meeting With Giants

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins has reportedly met with the New York Giants, who could draft the former Buckey with the No. 6 pick in this April’s NFL Draft. Haskins mentioned this meeting to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah.

Haskins also stated that he has meetings set with the Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins. NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala relayed this information on social media Wednesday.

Dwayne Haskins told @MoveTheSticks and I that meeting w/ the Giants was “awesome… We had some good talks, ate some good food and it was a great experience." Said he’s meeting w/ #Broncos, #Raiders, #Dolphins and #Redskins next. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 20, 2019

Haskins is jockeying with fellow Heisman finalist Kyler Murray to be the first quarterback taken in the draft. Haskins racked up massive numbers in his only year as Ohio State’s starter, amassing 4,831 passing yards, 50 touchdowns and just 8 interceptions.

According to WLNY, New York’s CBS affiliate, head coach Pat Shurmur, offensive coordinator Mike Shula and vice president of player personnel Chris Mara, to Columbus, Ohio, to dine with the talented quarterback and then take in his workout at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Haskins will be the guy the Giants pick in the first round on April 25, but it does indicate their intention to at least have an option behind Manning that could start in the immediate future. Other reports have suggested Gettleman could try to swing a deal with the Cardinals for Josh Rosen, who had a rocky rookie season after being selected 10th overall in last year’s draft.

When asked about taking a young quarterback in the class, general manager Dave Gettleman answered, “If all goes according to plan, probably.”

Haskins himself seems interested in taking his talents to New York to work under Manning, as based on his scouting combine comments.

“New York, of course, would be a great spot for me,” Haskins said last month in Indianapolis. “I’m comfortable enough to be able to learn from someone that’s been there in front of me.”

Many mock drafts have him going to New York, including Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today.

Regardless of New York’s intentions for Eli Manning in 2019, a succession plan for the veteran quarterback is long overdue. GM Dave Gettleman won’t have the same assortment of options at the position he did last year when he instead chose running back Saquon Barkley at No. 2, but Big Blue still could be poised to land the top passer on the board. Haskins, who hasn’t announced whether he’s declaring and could turn this draft on its head if he returned, can thrive throwing to every level of the field and could form an electric connection with Odell Beckham Jr. Haskins might be in for an extended transition given his lone season of experience as a starter, but sitting behind Manning might be an advantageous starting point.

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports, on the other hand, has Haskins staying in the state of Ohio, going to the Bengals with the No. 11 pick. Wilson has New York taking Mississippi State edge rusher Montez Sweat instead.

Here’s what we know: The Giants need to replace Eli Manning. But not only is Manning returning for a 15th season, there’s speculation that the team won’t target his replacement in Round 1.

Should New York decide to pass on Haskins, somebody like West Virginia’s Will Grier should be waiting early in the second round.