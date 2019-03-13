Earl Thomas Browns: Safety Not Signing With Cleveland

Earl Thomas does not appear to be heading to the Cleveland Browns. Hours after news broke that the Browns had acquired Odell Beckham Jr., rumors began circulating that the Browns were in negotiations with Thomas to sign a three-year deal. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Thomas and Browns are not in negotiations.

“Yes, was told on all fronts they were not working toward a deal, as had been reported. Not saying it can’t happen at some point but it was not happening last night,” Garafolo tweeted.

Garafolo was later more emphatic about Thomas not signing with the Browns.

“I can now add to this the above will not happen. Earl Thomas will not be signing with the #Browns, source says. We wait to see where he will sign but it won’t be in Cleveland,” Garafolo tweeted.

NFL analyst Jason La Canfora reported after the Beckham trade that the Browns were “feeling good” about their chances to sign Thomas.

“Browns feeling good about the chances to land Earl Thomas. Not sitting back at all. Then stack depth by taking best player available through the draft and get used yo [sic] hosting prime time games again. It’s on in The Land,” La Canfora tweeted.

ESPN Chris Mortensen Reported the Browns Are Not Looking to Sign Earl Thomas

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen was less optimistic about the Browns landing Thomas. Mortenson reported that they like the young players on their roster and may look for a strong safety in free agency.

“Just to be clear, the @Browns not looking at Earl Thomas just because they traded Jabril Peppers. GM John Dorsey loves Damarious Randall at the same position Earl Thomas plays. They’re in the market for a strong safety. That’s not Thomas,” Mortensen tweeted.

Thomas Posted a Motivational Instagram Video at the Start of Free Agency

Thomas has been mostly quiet about his plans to sign with a new team. Thomas posted an Instagram video when free agency started noting it felt like it was the year he was drafted.

“Feel like it’s 2010 #FreeAgency19,” Thomas posted.

Thomas wants to be the highest-paid safety in the league but is coming off a serious leg injury. NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported that Thomas wants to top Eric Berry’s salary.

“I said “rumored to be” but can now confirm, at least in the market of 14M or more a year, per source. He wants to beat S Eric Berry’s number which is roughly 13M a year,” Slater tweeted.