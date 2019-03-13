Earl Thomas Browns: Cleveland ‘Feels Good’ About Signing Safety

The Cleveland Browns now have their sights set on signing former Seahawks safety Earl Thomas. After trading for Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns appear to have their foot on the gas. NFL analyst Jason La Canfora reported the Browns are “feeling good” about their chances to sign Thomas after landing Beckham via trade.

“Browns feeling good about the chances to land Earl Thomas. Not sitting back at all. Then stack depth by taking best player available through the draft and get used yo hosting prime time games again. It’s on in The Land,” La Canfora tweeted.

Sports Nation Ohio reported that Thomas and the Browns are negotiating a potential deal.

“BREAKING: Earl Thomas and the Browns are currently in talks over a 3 year deal to bring him to Cleveland,” Sports Nation Ohio tweeted.

Thomas has previously let it be known that he wants to be the highest paid safety in the league. We will see if the Browns are willing to match his asking price.

Earl Thomas Is Reportedly Seeking More than $14 Million Per Season

NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported that Thomas wants to make more than Eric Berry. This would potentially put him at $14 million per season.

“I said “rumored to be” but can now confirm, at least in the market of 14M or more a year, per source. He wants to beat S Eric Berry’s number which is roughly 13M a year,” Slater tweeted.

The Cowboys, 49ers and Texans are just a few of the additional teams that have been linked to Thomas.

Former Seahawks Teammate Richard Sherman Expressed Interest in Teaming Up with Thomas in San Francisco

Richard Sherman has been vocal about his desire to once again be teammates with Thomas in San Francisco. Sherman also admitted that the Niners’ chances to land the safety depend on their offer.

“There’s serious interest,” Sherman told ESPN. “There’s obviously a clear and easy fit. But financially it has to make sense. If you go into free agency and say, ‘Hey, we offer Earl Thomas $7 million.’ It doesn’t matter how much I recruit or how much you say. If finances make sense, then I’d say we’re a major player in it, if everything aligns the right way…Now if Dallas is a player in it, I’m not going to lie, he’s going to go [to] Dallas,” Sherman said. “That’s his home. If the money is equal, if all things are equal, he’s going to Dallas.”