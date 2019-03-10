Roger Federer vs Peter Gojowczyk: Indian Wells 2019 Odds & Prediction

Despite having a combined 36 years on tour between the two of them, somehow Roger Federer and Peter Gojowczyk have only met once before in their careers. In their only showdown, which occurred last year, Federer came out ahead in straight sets 6-4 6-4 at the Western & Southern Open.

Roger Federer vs Peter Gojowczyk Indian Wells Odds

(Betting line courtesy of Bovada)

Spread – Federer -5.5 (EVEN)

Moneyline – Federer (-2500), Gojowczyk (+950)

Total – 19.5 Games

Roger Federer vs Peter Gojowczyk Indian Wells Betting Prediction

Federer comes in playing some fantastic tennis as of late. After suffering a hard-fought loss to the ever-dangerous Stefanos Tsitsipas in the round of 16 at the Australian Open, Federer avenged himself with a resounding performance at the Dubai Open capped off by a dominating destruction of Tsitsipas in the finals. Although Federer has lost a step in his old age, he remains surprisingly powerful, crafty as ever, and able to beat any tennis player on the planet.

Federer’s dominance in Dubai turned some heads for the aging legend, as he looked extremely crisp and ran through competition in vintage Federer style. Possessing an unmatched mix of power and touch, Federer does things with a tennis ball that often times don’t seem entirely possible. Headlined by his slicing one-handed backhand, Federer possesses an arsenal of shots not rivaled by anyone in the sport.

Peter Gojowczyk has at times shown flashes of potential during his 14-year career, but has proven time and time again to be inconsistent against the best competition in tennis. Mostly able to beat up on players ranked below 50, Gojowczyk acts almost like a gate keeper for the ATP top 50. With only two top 10 wins to his name, Gojowczyk should likely not pose too much resistance here for Federer.

DROP everything you are doing and watch this 😲 Unreal from @rogerfederer 👏 Watch the @DDFTennis on @TennisTV 📺 pic.twitter.com/pns1LT9EyP — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) March 1, 2019

This one shouldn’t be remotely close or last very long at all. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Federer actually take this one in 15 sets or less, but 19.5 gives us some decent wiggle room. There is always the outside chance that Gojowczyk comes out hot and holds his serve early to ruin the best, but Federer’s play in Dubai was as crisp as ever. Look for Federer to send a message in his opening matchup and utterly dominate en route to a quick victory.

Pick: Under 19.5 Games

Other notable March 10th Indian Wells Matchup

Rafael Nadal vs Jared Donaldson

Nadal plays in one of the last matches of the day and takes on the American Jared Donaldson. Donaldson had a nice win over Tatsuma Ito, but Nadal should be too much for him to handle.

Kei Nishikori vs Adrian Mannarino

The number seven ranked player in the world, Kei Nishikori makes his debut at the Indian Wells tennis garden. Mannarino at one point last season was the number 22 ranked player in the world so he is no slouch, but Nishikori should roll handily.

Marin Cilic vs Dusan Lajovic

Marin Cilic heads in as the 101th ranked player in the world and faces the Serbian Lajovic in what should essentially be a tune-up match. Expect Cilic to pick up a clean win in straight sets.