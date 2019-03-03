Warriors News: DeMarcus Cousins Helped Stephon Clark’s Family After Sacramento Shooting

DeMarcus Cousins has done more than add his veteran presence to the Golden State Warriors.

The former Sacramento Kings All-Star aided the family of Stephon Clark after the young man was fatally shot by Sacramento Police Department last year. “He came through and been there still and we appreciate him,” Stephon Clark’s uncle, Curtis Gordon told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

The Clark family set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $50,000 for the funeral expenses and raised more than $80,000. Cousins helped with the costs.

“Reached out and offered whatever help he could,” said Gordon.

“Let me be clear, that is the key for anyone, any organization or person following through on the word that you give especially someone that is mourning.”

On the evening of March 18, 2018, Clark, an unarmed 22 year old black male and father of two was shot at 20 times and killed by two Sacramento police officers in his grandmother’s backyard.

Per political activist, Samuel Sinyangwe: The state of California has one of the highest rates of police violence in the nation.

Of 1,072 people killed by CA police from 2013-18, 99.7% of killings did not result in officers being held accountable by the criminal justice system.

The Sacramento police department contends that Clark fit the description of a man who was said to have been breaking car windows on the 7500 block of 29th Street in south Sacramento.

News from Sacramento today is that the two police officers who fatally shot Stephon Clark last year will not face criminal charges.

“Accountability has been zero up until this point,” Clark’s uncle, Curtis Gordon told Scoop B Radio.

“That is why the pulse in Sacramento is what it is. This is why Stephon Clark’s name is a lot more popular than sadly other men’s lives that have been lost, because it’s been boiling and people have been talking about it. So we can only hope that with that energy and feelings, that people have some sense of trust in the system.”

Cousins’ contribution to the Clark family was spectacular. His voluntary decision to pay for Stephon Clark’s funeral last year made a lot of folks happy. He literally put his money where his mouth was. “Boogie gave some of the blessings that have been bestowed upon him and his career,” Clark’s uncle tells Scoop B Radio.

DeMarcus Cousins is in brand new digs with the Warriors this season. Just last season, Boogie averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the New Orleans Pelicans before tearing his Achilles last January.

Boogie has handled his recovery well in his return this season. “What I like is that he’s been willing to do the little things, he’s running the floor, I’ve never seen him run the floor like this,” FS1’s Chris Broussard tells Scoop B Radio.