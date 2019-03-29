Hornets vs. Lakers Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The Charlotte Hornets try to stay alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. The Hornets have won four straight and they’re just 1.5 games behind the Heat for the No. 8 seed.

Friday, March 29 at 10:30 PM ET

STAPLES Center

Coverage: NBA League Pass

Charlotte Hornets (-2 at -115) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Over/Under: 228

Recent Takeaways

Kemba Walker drops 38 Points in the OT win for the Hornets. Kemba is doing everything in his power to bring the Hornets to the postseason (Via @NBATV). pic.twitter.com/oyC3fADHbW — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 27, 2019

The Hornets played hard and with great energy to beat the Spurs 125-116 in overtime last Tuesday. Kemba Walker scored 11 of his 38 points in overtime and he added 11 assists and nine rebounds while Dwayne Bacon finished with a career-high 25 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Frank Kaminsky also stepped up, adding 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for a Hornets team that won despite making just 13 of 42 (31.0 percent) 3-pointers and getting outrebounded 60-45.

Kyle Kuzma finished with 21 points, JaVale McGee had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Alex Caruso and Mo Wagner added 13 points apiece to lead the Lakers, who were without LeBron James, but they still lost 115-100 against the Jazz last Wednesday.

The Jazz moved the ball well all night, recording 33 assists, they had a 58-38 advantage in the paint and outscored the Lakers 16-2 on fast break points.

X-Factor

The Hornets need Marvin Williams to contribute at both ends of the floor, he had eight points and four rebounds in 29 minutes against the Spurs and he’s averaging 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 29.2 minutes over 12 games this month but he was held scoreless in 12 minutes in the first meeting against the Lakers. Williams has to be productive on offense and at least contain Kyle Kuzma and JaVale McGee.

Hornets vs. Lakers Trends and Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets are:

4-0 ATS in their last four games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game

4-0 ATS in their last four games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game

4-0 ATS in their last four games overall

4-0 ATS in their last four games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game

19-6-1 ATS in their last 26 Friday games

The Los Angeles Lakers are:

4-10 ATS in their last 14 games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game

2-5 ATS in their last seven home games

2-5 ATS in their last seven games following an ATS win

4-10 ATS in their last 14 games overall

3-8 ATS in their last 11 games against Southeast Division opponents

3-9 ATS in their last 12 games playing with one day of rest

3-10 ATS in their last 13 games when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game

7-25-1 ATS in their last 33 games against Eastern Conference opponents

2-8 ATS in their last 10 games following a straight up loss

1-7 ATS in their last eight games following a straight up loss of more than 10 points

0-6 ATS in their last six Friday games

The Lakers crushed the Hornets 128-100 in the first meeting between these two teams on December 15 in Charlotte behind triple-doubles from LeBron James and Lonzo Ball but their roster is plagued with injuries right now and they have nothing to play for while the Hornets need this win desperately.

This is a revenge game for Kemba Walker, he had just four points and three assists with three turnovers in the previous meeting against the Lakers, going just 2-for-13 from the field (0-for-5 from beyond the arc) but Lonzo Ball won’t be here to guard him this time and I just can’t see Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso or Scott Machado stopping him.

Pick: Hornets -2

