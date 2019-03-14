Indian Wells Quarterfinals Schedule: Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal Advance

Heading into the Indian Wells Quarterfinals, the tournament has given its fair share of drama. World number one ranked player Novak Djokovic fell in the third round while Miomir

Kecmanovic, the 137th ranked player, has gone on a Cinderella run en route to a quarterfinal appearance. Roger Feder and Rafael Nadal both have breezed through their competition with neither player dropping a set and looked primed for a semifinals showdown.

Kecmanovic has stolen headlines at Indian Wells with his surprising run. Along the way, Kecmanovic has knocked off Yoshihito Nishioka and more notably, #32 ranked Laslo Djere. Despite having yet to run into a top 15 ranked player in the tournament, Kecmanovic has his work cut out from him in facing #14 ranked Milos Raonic.

Rafael Nadal ➡️ Quarter-finals The Spaniard defeats Krajinovic 6-3 6-4 for match win No.53 at @BNPPARIBASOPEN#BNPPO19 pic.twitter.com/KlEFRgKUnr — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 13, 2019

Gael Monfils and Dominic Thiem matchup for what should be one of the best matches on the days. With both players ranked in the top 20, Monfils and Thiem are both playing some of the best tennis of their respective careers. Thiem is known as one of the premier baseline players in the sport and is adept at dictating the pace and flow of the match. However, Gael Monfils is one of the most versatile and unconventional players in the game and is known for being comfortable wherever the match takes him, making this matchup an interesting one to keep an eye on.

Now lets take a look at the upcoming Indian Wells Quartefinals schedule:

Indian Wells Quarterfinals Schedule

Thursday, March 14th Schedule

Friday, March 15th Schedule

Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal Breeze Through Competition

Although most expected as such, both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have looked exceptionally crisp heading into their quarterfinal matchups. Neither player has dropped a set or even let a set reach a tiebreaker. Despite their age, both Nadal and Federer look to be on extremely fresh legs and Nadal in particular is still able to reach any ball on the court.

Despite Federer losing a slight step athletically, his game has evolved to the point where he relies much more so on his touch and accuracy to keep players off balance. Although Federer has always been a master in this sense, he is utilizing his experience and knowledge in a way we previously didn’t see from him which has, in turn, powered his renaissance.

The two are set to face one another in the semifinals assuming they continue their respective runs and advance past the quarterfinal round. In 38 career matchups between the two tennis legends, Nadal holds a 23-15 lead over Federer.

Indian Wells Women’s Quarterfinal Schedule & Results

On the women’s side, the quarterfinals are already underway with Elina Svitolina pulling off a come from behind victory to advance to the semifinals alongside Bianca Andreescu. Day two of the women’s quarterfinals sees Belinda Bencic face Karolína Plíšková in a top 25 showdown while superstar Venus Williams takes on eighth-ranked Angelique Kerber.