Indian Wells Schedule Day 9: Djokovic, Federer & Nadal Among Stars

After an action-packed day eight that saw the number three ranked player in the world, Alexander Zverev, fall to the hands of Jan-Lennard Struff, we move onto a star-studded day nine at the Indian Wells Masters. Featuring number one ranked Novak Djokovic, second-ranked Rafael Nadal, and fourth-ranked Roger Federer all seeing action, Wednesday should offer a number of quality matchups on Tuesday in the BNP Paribas Open round of 32.

Seventh-ranked player Kei Nishikori and ninth-ranked John Isner also make an appearance as fellow top ten ranked players on the star-studded day nine lineup.

Indian Wells 2019 Schedule: Tuesday, Day 9

(All matches available to watch on Tennis Channel or via Tennistv.com, schedule and times courtesy of BNP Paribas Open)

Stadium 1

Stadium 2

Stadium 3

Indian Wells Schedule: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal Headline Star Studded Day 9

Diego Schwartzman vs Rafael NadalNovak Djokovic vs Philipp KohlschreiberRoger Federer vs Stan WarinkaKei Nishikori vs Hubert HurkaczDominic Inglot & Franko Skugor vs Bob Bryan & Mike BryanRadu Albot vs Kyle EdmundOliver Marach & Mate Pavic vs Mackenzie McDonald & Reilly OpelkaDaniil Medvedev vs Filip KrajinovicDenis Shapovalov vs Marin CilicJohn Isner vs Guido PellaAndrey Rublev vs Karen KhachanovJean-Julien Rojer & Horia Tecau vs Novak Djokovic & Fabio Fognini

Due to a rain delay forcing Djokovic’s match against Kohlschreiber to be pushed back, the tennis gods blessed the place affectionately known as “Tennis Paradise” with one of the strongest days in terms of pure star power alone. Djokovic comes into the matchup holding a one game to nothing lead in the first set after the delay and should look to make quick work of the German en route to the round of 16.

Roger Federer faces fellow Swiss star Stan Wawrinka while Rafael Nadal takes on the ever-dangerous Diego Schwartzman in what should be a pair of interesting matchups. Despite the recent resurgence of Stan Wawrinka, Roger Federer has been playing in excellent form recently and should dispatch of Wawrinka fairly quickly. Nadal gets a tougher test in Diego Schwarzman but has proven to be unbeatable for the Argentinian as Nadal holds a perfect 6-0 record over him. Expect both Federer and Nadal to advance without much of an issue.

With ten total players ranked in the top 25 seeing action (as well as the number 26 ranked player), there should be no shortage of quality tennis even when the biggest names aren’t playing.