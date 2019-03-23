Ja Morant Messaged by Luka Doncic, De’Aaron Fox After Triple-Double

It seems that Muray State Racers star Ja Morant is already feeling the love from NBA players before even making the leap to the pros. After his superb opening-round performance in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, the potential No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft had plenty of messages sent his way. But it seems a few of them stood out among the rest.

In a story from Marc Tracy of The New York Times, he details a few of the names who reached out after Murray State’s upset against the Marquette Golden Eagles. This includes the below tweet from Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade.

Congrts to Murray State and much respect to @igotgame_12 on joining the triple double family in the tourney! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 21, 2019

But beyond that, Morant also received direct messages on Instagram from Dallas Mavericks rookie star Luka Doncic and Sacramento Kings standout point guard De’Aaron Fox. Apparently, the Racers star is already primed for the big stage, as these messages didn’t faze Morant, which Tracy explained.

This year, he put on the show of the tournament’s first day, and afterward Dwyane Wade tweeted about him while Luka Doncic and De’Aaron Fox direct-messaged him on Instagram. And Morant hardly seemed fazed as he spoke in the locker room on Friday afternoon.

Ja Morant’s Dominant Performance in Win Over Marquette

While the Racers are a 12-seed in the tournament, they were one of the most popular first-round upset picks. And Morant made it apparent why that was the case with his performance against the five-seed Golden Eagles and Markus Howard.

Murray State’s star guard finished the 83-64 win over Marquette with a triple-double in a dominant effort. Morant totaled 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds while shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. He also knocked down all five of his free throw attempts.

It was by far the best single performance of the tournament through the opening round, and Morant and the Racers head into the second round with their sights on another upset. They draw a tall task against one of the top ACC teams in the No. 4 seed Florida State Seminoles.

Ja Morant’s 2018-19 College Stats

Morant lived up to the hype which picked up early on during his second season at Murray State. Through the first 32 games, he averaged 24.4 points, 10.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds. Beyond that, he’s shot a superb 50.4 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc.

While his scoring numbers are up from year one, Morant has also increased his shooting percentages. Although he’s attempted nearly seven more shots per game, he’s improved both his all-around shooting marks and 3-point percentage.

READ NEXT: Ja Morant Over Zion Williamson NBA Draft Argument Goes Beyond Stats