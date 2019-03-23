John Calipari’s Daughter Erin Trolls Twitter Over Coaching Rumors

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari did his best to shut down recent rumors linking him to the UCLA head coaching job. But since his comment was direct and straight to the point, it was his daughter who opted to step in and do a bit of Twitter trolling over the topic.

While the Kentucky coach was most recently linked to the Bruins in rumors, Erin Calipari took the opportunity to troll all those who linked her dad to a move away from the Wildcats. But she did so with the news of another head coaching vacancy, as Bryce Drew was relieved of his duties at Vanderbilt. After the news came out, Erin joked that her dad is heading to Vandy because he has family there (her), which made this even better.

It was pretty much perfect timing from Calipari’s daughter, as she works for Vanderbilt University. Erin is an Assistant Professor at the Vanderbilt School of Medicine. According to her Twitter account, she focuses on “the neural dysfunction that underlies addiction and depression.”

John Calipari to UCLA Rumors

The fun involving chatter of Coach Cal heading to UCLA began from a report by Tracy Pierson of 247Sports. Pierson cited various sources stating that Calipari has “serious interest” in the now-vacant coaching job after the team parted with Steve Alford midway through the 2018-19 season.

There is a great deal of buzz in the college basketball world about Kentucky head coach John Calipari possibly being the next UCLA coach. According to various sources, the Hall of Fame coach is showing what some have described as “serious interest” in coming to Westwood.

Pierson also stated that Calipari has “always liked the UCLA job” and that he “seriously reciprocated” the school’s interest. The story points out that the Bruins have had the chance to talk to all the big-named coaches to get an idea on potential interest.

John Calipari’s Run at Kentucky, Comments on UCLA Job

Calipari opted to address the rumors linking him to the Bruins on Twitter roughly 24 hours before Kentucky opened play in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. He did so by sending out a tweet denying any interest in leaving the Wildcats.

Before I go to bed, let me just say this: I’m coaching at the Univ. of Kentucky. In my opinion, there is no better job in the world to coach basketball. My plan and my desire is to retire at Kentucky. I think the university feels the same as I do and we’ve talked openly about it. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 21, 2019

After coaching stints with the University of Massachusetts (eight years), in the NBA with the New Jersey Nets (four) and the University of Memphis (nine), he’s been at Kentucky for 10 seasons. Over that stretch, Calipari has posted a 303-70 record with the Wildcats and throughout his career at the collegiate level has gone 748-210 as a head coach.

