Jordan Bone NBA Draft Profile: Latest Mocks and Projections

Often lost in the shuffle of the star-studded Tennessee Volunteer roster, Jordan Bone has quietly put together an extremely strong season and has played himself into being a potential NBA draft candidate. Bone has taken a major step forward this year as the primary facilitator for the Volunteers and is racking up assists at a career-high clip. Though not an elite draft prospect yet, Bone possesses a ton of upside and still has another year of NCAA eligibility should he see fit.

Jordan Bone Latest NBA Mock Draft Projections

Due to Bone’s breakout campaign coming later on in his college career, he isn’t on the board for any NBA mock drafts in 2019. However, NBAdraft.net projects Bone to be a mid-second round pick in the 2020 draft, going to the Timberwolves with the 43rd pick.

Bone’s age will always likely keep him from being a first-round pick, but two-way combo guards who can knock down the deep ball have recently found themselves to be a hot commodity at the NBA level. Bone’s three-point shooting still needs a bit of work, but his 82% free throw percentage is a good indicator that he will continue to grow on that side of the ball.

It is unlikely we see him leave for the NBA after this season but if Bone has a massive NCAA tournament, there is a slight chance that the NBA comes calling a year earlier than expected.

Jordan Bone NBA Draft Profile & Player Comparison

An incredibly athletic combo guard, Bone’s play is somewhat similar to Reggie Jackson of the Pistons. While not blessed with the same condor-esque reach that Jackson is, Bone is a very solid defender and while not the best shooter, is able to help create looks for teammates with his playmaking abilities.

Good start for Reggie Jackson 👀 9 points

4-4 FG pic.twitter.com/AxfPaEAbxQ — Off the Glass (@otgbasketball) March 18, 2019

Jackson developed his deep shot during his time in the NBA and it wouldn’t be unrealistic to expect the same out of Bone and his 82% free throw percentage. Jackson is also a tenacious defender and sneakily very solid passer, traits which Bone has already shown himself to be adept at and have potential room for improvement. However, the biggest reason why Jackson was a first-round pick and Bone will likely be a second is due to their age. While Jackson was an NBA prospect at just 19 years old, Bone will almost certainly wait until after his senior year when he will be 22 years old and a few years older than most other players in the NBA draft.

At the next level, Bone should develop into a reliable threat from deep capable of moving without the ball and getting himself spot-up looks. He will never be an elite level three point shooter, playmaker, or defender but Bone can without a doubt become an above average player on all three fronts and become a very solid contributor to any NBA team’s backcourt.