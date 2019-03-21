Jordan Ford NBA Draft Profile: Latest Mocks and Projections

Leading the St. Mary’s Gaels in scoring, junior guard Jordan Ford has exploded onto the national scene and even started hearing his name mentioned in some NBA mock draft circles. Ford is a tough guard who embraces pressure and thrives in big-time matchups. Despite lacking ideal size for the position, he is sneakily quick and has a great shot from deep. Ford is also extremely consistent, capable of maintaining solid shooting percentages regardless of volume.

Jordan Ford Latest NBA Mock Draft Projections

According to Real GM, Jordan Ford is projected to enter the NBA draft after his senior season in 2020. However, as of this time, Jordan Ford is projected to go as an undrafted free agent by all 2020 NBA Mock Drafts. However, considering Ford averages over 20 points per game, it isn’t unrealistic to think that with a strong performance in the NCAA tournament he could find himself shooting up draft boards come 2020.

Despite lacking size, Ford’s shooting from deep should at the very least earn him an opportunity at the next level and if he can showcase improved playmaking and defense at St. Mary’s, he could make a solid case to go as high as the early second round of the 2020 NBA draft.

Jordan Ford NBA Draft Profile & Player Comparison

Ford’s game reminds me somewhat of former fellow Gael, Patty Mills. Although Mills was a bit more natural of a passer and Ford can stroke it a bit better from deep, both are undersized guards adept at creating their own shots. While Mills only played two seasons at St. Mary’s before leaving for the NBA, Ford will likely need all four of his college years (barring a monster tournament run that catches the eyes of NBA scouts) to work himself up on draft boards.

That said, Ford could undoubtedly turn into an even better playmaker and has shown a willingness to learn and improve on that front, evidenced by his assist numbers increasing every single year. Mills has developed into an extremely reliable three-point option at the NBA level and his ability to knock down a high volume of threes while steadily improving on the defensive end has made him a crucial role player at the NBA level.

Mills arguably left for the NBA too early and took until his age 26 season in order to develop into the player we see today. It wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility to see Ford follow the same trajectory. He doesn’t possess the size or elite athleticism to ever be a top guard in the league, but he is a smart player with the increasingly important skill of being able to knock down the deep ball. With some years of tutelage in the NBA under his belt, there isn’t any reason to think that Ford couldn’t find himself playing a similar role to that of Patty Mills.