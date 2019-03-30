Josh Perkins & Zach Norvell Jr.: NBA Draft Profiles & Projections

Josh Perkins and Zach Norvell Jr. have been a big part of Gonzaga’s success. Perkins and Norvell both have the potential to play in the NBA.

Both players are going undrafted in ESPN and The Athletic’s latest mock drafts. Vecenie noted Perkins may be one of the more underrated players in college basketball.

Anyone who has watched Gonzaga extensively this season knows a few things. First, Josh Perkins is probably the most important player, because so much of Mark Few’s ball-screen continuity offense revolves around him being able to make the right read and decision on a possession-by-possession basis. Honestly, Perkins deserves more credit than he gets. He’s often scapegoated when things go wrong in large part because he has the ball so much. But he’s also one of the primary reasons why Gonzaga currently has the No. 1 offense in the country.

Perkins and Norvell find themselves outside the 2019 NBA draft conversation but both players have pro potential. It will be interesting to see how March Madness impacts their draft stock.

Here is a look at my draft profiles for Perkins and Norvell.

Josh Perkins’ NBA Draft Profile

STRENGTHS: Perkins is a good all-around point guard. The Gonzaga guard knows how to distribute the ball but has no problem getting his own shot. Perkins averaged 10.9 points and 6.3 assists this season. Perkins is good at disrupting passing lanes and turning those steals into transition baskets. Perkins can shoot from long-range (36 percent) and has a nice floater that he utilizes in traffic.

WEAKNESSES: Perkins is 23 years old and will be 24 by the time he plays his first NBA game. Perkins does a lot of things well, but there is not one standout skill that helps him solidify his role as an NBA player. Perkins three-point shooting is down more than three percent this season after shooting 39.3 percent in 2017-18.

SUMMARY: While Perkins is projected to go undrafted, it is hard for me to imagine that an NBA team does not take a chance on him in the second round. Perkins is skilled enough to be a backup point guard at the next level. The Gonzaga guard is being overlooked because he is an upperclassman, but I believe he has the talent to be in the league next season.

Zach Norvell Jr.’s NBA Draft Profile

STRENGTHS: Norvell is a great scorer and shot 37.5 percent from behind the three-point line. Norvell has a good step-back jumper and his shot opens up opportunities to attack the rim. Norvell’s wingspan gives him an opportunity to be a good defender. Norvell averaged 15.1 points and 4.3 rebounds this past season.

WEAKNESSES: Norvell likely needs one more year in college to reach his peak NBA draft potential. ESPN has Norvell ranked as their No. 80 prospect which puts him just outside being drafted.

SUMMARY: As things stand now, Norvell’s best opportunity looks to be returning to Gonzaga for his junior season and will enter next season as a potential first-round pick in 2020. ESPN’s early 2020 NBA mock draft has the Gonzaga guard slipping inside the first round at No. 30.