WATCH: Technical Foul by Gonzaga’s Josh Perkins Sends Texas Tech to Final Four

In the final seconds of the NCAA Tournament West Regional final versus Texas Tech, Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins reached across the out of bounds line on an inbound pass. This action led to officials assessing him a technical foul, which helped seal a 75-69 victory for the Red Raiders.

Josh Perkins gets called for the technical foul after reaching over the sideline on the inbounds pass. pic.twitter.com/izpYlBMXFe — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 31, 2019

Perkins appeared to have tipped a pass from Matt Mooney with the Zags down 2, but the violation led to Texas Tech swishing 4 straight free throws for the final margin.

Gene Steratore, CBS’s advisor on officiating, agreed with the call. He said there was a chance for a flagrant 1 foul due to the slap against Mooney’s wrist, but after a lengthy review, only a technical was assessed.

Texas Tech is now in the program’s first Final Four in program history.

The game shaped up as a matchup between Gonzaga’s No. 1 efficiency offense and Texas Tech’s No. 1 efficiency defense.

Gonzaga led Texas Tech 37-35 after a first half that featured nine ties and nine lead changes. Big threes by Jarrett Culver and Matt Mooney put the Red Raiders up by as much as 7 late in the second half. The former led the way with 19 points, while the latter ended up with 17.

Texas Tech got into this position after a 63-44 stomping of No. 2 seed Michigan. The Red Raiders defense stifled the Wolverines into just 32 percent shooting from the field.

They will play the winner of Duke and Michigan State next Saturday on CBS.