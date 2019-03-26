WATCH: Trail Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury

On a night that saw the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets do battle in a double overtime thriller, Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic suffered one of the most gruesome injuries of the year.

Nurkic had been having a great game up until that point, posting 32 points, 16 rebounds, and 5 assists on the night. More than just having a great night, Nurkic was posting a career year and broke out as one of the NBA’s most exciting and versatile big men.

Jusuf Nurkić was having a great season, injuries suck. Damn shame

15.4 PPG (Career High)

10.3 RPG (Career High)

3.2 APG (Career High)

1.4 BPG (Career High)

50.7 FG% (Career High) Prayers Up — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 26, 2019

WATCH: Jusuf Nurkic Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury

(Warning: Extremely Graphic)

GRAPHIC WARNING: Josef Nurkic suffers severe leg injury pray for Nurkic and a healthy recovery pic.twitter.com/2UbtRIWiYW — Mitchell Moore (@MitchellFanly) March 26, 2019

After Nurkic went down and his leg folded beneath him, one of the refs casually steps over him like it is no big deal and actually kicks (obviously accidentally) Nurkic’s shattered leg. While it was by no means intentional, the lack of awareness of the ref’s behalf as to what was happening to Nurkic on the court was a bit disheartening to see.

NBA Stars Reach Out in Support of Nurkic After Injury

After Nurkic’s gruesome leg injury, NBA stars from across the league reached out to send messages of support. Many of whom have suffered through brutal injuries themselves.

Nurkic🙏🏿 — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) March 26, 2019

Boogie Cousins, coming off an injury of his own, chimed in to wish Nurk a speedy recovery.

DeMar DeRozan, generally considered one of the classiest players in the league reached out in support of Nurkic as well.

Man!! Prayers to Nurkic…🙏🏾 — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) March 26, 2019

Fellow European Luka Doncic sent some warm wishes to the Blazers’ big man.

🙏🙏 nurkic!! — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) March 26, 2019

Sacramento’s Buddy Hield sent some love out to Nurk too.

Prayers for Nurkic 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) March 26, 2019

Harry Giles, who has battled with injuries throughout high school and college that took him from a former #1 recruit to a reclamation project (and one that I still fully believe in), sent his best.

God please be with Nurkic🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Harry Giles III (@HGiiizzle) March 26, 2019

Fellow Western Conference big man Rudy Gobert reached out as well.

Damn… hate to see this. Get well soon big guy. #nurkic — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) March 26, 2019

Bradley Beal also got in on the action and sent his prayers for a speedy and full recovery.