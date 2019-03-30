Kevin Durant didn’t waste much time clapping back at the refs for their late-game foul call on him that ended up losing the Warriors the game. After a Steph Curry three-pointer from the corner tied the game at 130 in overtime with just .5 seconds to play, Durant was called for a dead ball foul on Karl-Anthony Towns that sent Towns to the line.

Kevin Durant dead ball fouls KAT with .5 left in a tie game pic.twitter.com/WdAMezib4R — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) March 30, 2019

Towns would go on to hit one of two free throws and seal the game for the Timberwolves. Durant was visibly taken aback on the court after the call and it was only a matter of time before he took his thoughts to Instagram.

Kevin Durant Trolls Refs on Instagram Over Brutal Foul Call

KD is quick pic.twitter.com/cDxvKTyESl — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) March 30, 2019

Durant quickly took to instagram after the game and sarcastically called out referee Leon Wood for the foul. On the court, the call more or less broke Durant’s brain and he ceased to function. After taking a small step back, Durant would simply stand and stare with his hands raised for a decent amount of time without moving an inch.

Steph Curry, on the other hand, took off for the locker room almost immediately after the call with a towel draped over his head.

Kevin Durant and the Warriors Stumbling Down the Stretch After Game Changing Foul

With the loss against the Timberwolves, the Warriors fell to just 10-9 in their last 19 games and look far from the juggernaut that has dominated the Western Conference for years. While the talent level clearly remains the same, the Warriors are more prone than ever to mental mistakes and often times get caught sleeping against teams they think they should blow out of the water.

Still tied for the lead in the Western Conference, the Warriors have gotten lucky as their struggles have coincided with a similar rough patch for the Denver Nuggets. However, the Nuggets seem to have found their groove again and the Warriors will need to at least keep pace in order to assure themselves homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs.