Kyrie Irving: Boston Guard Looks “Miserable” per Charles Barkley

The Boston Celtics ripped apart the 2-time defending NBA Champions in the Golden State Warriors 128-95 Tuesday night in Oakland. It’s a high mark in a season that has seen the Celtics earn a 39-26 record and just a No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference (though the Cavaliers made the Finals with just a No. 4 seed last year).

Despite the rousing performance, some analysts have noted that the brightest star in Beantown is looking dimmer by the day. Kyrie Irving, a day after expressing fatigue with the media, is being called downright “miserable” by NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley.

The 11-time All-Star spoke on ESPN’s “Get Up” with Mike Greenberg and Jalen Rose and said the Celtics guard “looks like one of the most miserable people I’ve ever seen.”

“He’s got to be one of the most miserable people I’ve ever seen.” Charles Barkley had some words about Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/T6REMFoIW5 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 6, 2019

The segment was talking about Adam Silver’s comments about the mental health of NBA players and how they are “unhappy.” Barkley remarked that sentiment was “the stupidest thing I’ve heard him say.”

Barkley talked about Irving’s wealth and fame before remarking on his potential unhappiness:

Kyrie Irving…I don’t know him that well. He seems like a good kid, but I’ve never seen a person so miserable. To have so much success, to have the world in the palm of his hand…he’s gonna make 40, 50 million dollars a year for the next 10-15 years. He’s already won the world championship. He’s in movies. But he’s got to be one of the most miserable peoples I’ve ever seen.

Irving’s contract is for 5 years, $94.3 million, and is set to earn nearly $19 million this season (excluding bonuses and incentives).

Barkley put forth a potential explanation for Irving’s mood, saying that the former first-rounder receives all the blame on the Celtics roster due to his status as one of the best players in the NBA.

When you a star, and I’ve been a star, you get all the credit, but you get all the blame. That ain’t right, that ain’t fair, but that’s how it is…Nobody runs to (Celtics guard) Jaylen Brown…or (Celtics guard) Gordon Hayward. They going to run to Kyrie Irving after every game.

Irving himself recently described his contentious relationship with the Boston media. A reporter remarked that he was not looking like his old self, and Irving replied in an exasperated tone.

“I get tired of all this stuff,” he said. “I say it’s a constant battle, because media has just gotten outrageous. I just saw something the other day…he’s the greatest player to play in our game today but even see someone question Lebron’s body of work, my body of work, (Kevin Durant’s) body of work. The team’s success falls on the best player. We’re not saying it’s fair or unfair, but no one should question what kind of winner those guys are.”

Irving has produced for Boston this season, averaging 23.4 points, 7 assists and 4.9 rebounds through 54 games. The next closest Celtic in scoring is Brown with 16.1 points a game. Irving contributed 19 points and 11 assists in the blowout over the Warriors.