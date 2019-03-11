Andre Ingram: G League Stats & Lakers Contract

Struggling to find reliable three-point shooting and desperate for a shot in the arm after a five-game losing streak, the Lakers called upon the G League veteran and last years feel-good story, Andre Ingram. An 11 year veteran of the NBA G League (formerly D League), Ingram even had a stint overseas for the Perth Wildcats before getting a shot with the Lakers to end the 2017-2018 season and has amassed some of the best all-time three-point shooting NBA G League stats.

The Los Angeles Lakers are signing 33-year-old Andre Ingram from South Bay to a 10-day contract and he has joined the team in Chicago, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 11, 2019

Ingram dazzled in his debut and put up 19 points on 75% shooting from the field to go along with 80% from deep. The news made national headlines after Ingram failed to give up on his career despite many setbacks and a G League career far longer than most players stick around for. However, Ingram found himself back with the South Bay Lakers to start the 2018-2019 season but didn’t let that deter him from working his way back.

A career 45% three-point shooter in the G League, Ingram’s ability to put the ball in the net from deep cannot be denied and he should get plenty of open looks with the Lakers current makeup. Even with LeBron James‘ minutes likely to be tapered down as the year goes along, he should still find plenty of relevance.

Andre Ingram has signed a 10-day contract with the Lakers! Are we going to get an epic Ingram game part two in LA? In the meantime, check out 'Star for a Night: The Andre Ingram Story' on SI TV: https://t.co/mN7togsCGIpic.twitter.com/7j1bSlWIie — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 11, 2019

Down Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram (who had done a solid job filling in at point guard) for the rest of the year, the Lakers guard depth is extremely thin behind Rondo, Hart, Bullock, and Caldwell-Pope. Bullock and Caldwell-Pope, in particular, were brought on to be three-point weapons, yet have struggled from deep in the purple and gold.

Especially with two-way players Alex Caruso and Jonathan Williams seeing considerably more time at the NBA level, expect Walton to let Ingram actually see a decent amount of minutes for the Lakers and to provide a much-needed boost in the deep ball department.

Andre Ingram G League Stats

2018-2019 South Bay Lakers G League Stats

8.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.9 apg, 39.2% FG, 35.7% 3PT

Career NBA G League Stats

10 ppg, 3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 45.8% FG, 45.1% 3PT

Despite seeing his stats drop slightly from his career average this season, Andre Ingram remains one of the best pure shooters from deep in the game. Still just 33 years old, Ingram’s decline this year shouldn’t be attributed to age more so as a tough month of November. Following November, Ingram has shot over 40% from the field in three of the last four months.

Andre Ingram Los Angeles Lakers Contract

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Monday morning that the Lakers had signed Andre Ingram to a 10-day contract. Being in his second year of eligibility, Andre Ingram will likely make $76,236 for his 10-day contract based on the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement. This more than doubles his 2018-2019 South Bay Lakers G League salary of $35,000.