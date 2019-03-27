Lakers Bench Sets Twitter Ablaze After Lance Stephenson Drops Jeff Green

With time running out in the first quarter, Lance Stephenson put the moves on Jeff Green and sent him stumbling to the ground before drilling a step-back jumper. The Laker bench erupted and even saw Rondo basically run across the court.

Lance Stephenson out here collecting ankles pic.twitter.com/Idn0gJSRYy — Barstool Cincinnati (@UCBarstool) March 27, 2019

While Stephenson’s play lit up Twitter, the bench’s reaction (Rajon Rondo in particular) to the play drew some sneakily hilarious responses. From Rondo stealing McGee’s towel and sprinting across the court to the King himself standing in appreciation, there is quite a bit to unpack from the bench reaction.

Twitter Reactions to Lakers Bench After Lance Stephenson Dropped Jeff Green

Rondo stole the show by stealing JaVale McGee’s towel, running across the court, then just simply laying down on the sidelines. Give the man a new contract.

Thankfully, Lance did in fact actually hit the shot after sending Green to the floor.

The Lakers bench is literally rolling on the floor laughing after that ankle-breaker from Lance, thank god he hit the shot too. 😂 — LWOS LA Lakers (@LWOSLALakers) March 27, 2019

To be fair, this isn’t really incorrect. Lance did kind of step on his foot…

The Lakers bench was better than the move lmao — Kola Alade (@adekolapo_) March 27, 2019

This would be accurate, Rondo, in particular, ran onto the court and almost all the way into the paint.

The Lakers bench just LOST ITS COLLECTIVE MIND after Lance Stephenson crossed Jeff Green into the abyss. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 27, 2019

If only the Lakers still had something to play for this season…

Lakers bench erupted like theyre not out of the playoff race — Tim Drake (@_samurai_jac) March 27, 2019

Iconic might be a bit of a stretch, but it undoubtedly is one of the better bench reactions we’ve seen in some time.

Yooooo the Lakers bench reaction to Lance’s crossover was iconic lmaoooo — yoyo (@youssef_elsapak) March 27, 2019

This just goes to show that no matter how much a locker room hates each other, everybody can come together to appreciate Lance Stephenson.

If I don't have friends who hype me up the way the Lakers bench hype up Lance, I don't want them. — Coffee_Addict (@Coffee_AddictX) March 27, 2019

Just pure love and adoration.

Get ur self someone that looks at u the way @JaValeMcGee looks at @StephensonLance 👌😂 pic.twitter.com/GjnDHs2KUa — ديفين (@Fsoe_Addixtd) March 27, 2019

Chris Paul Also Shakes Defender With Nasty Step Back

While it didn’t draw the same level of twitter attention compared to Lance Stephenson and the Lakers bench, the Rockets and Chris Paul had a similar play a bit earlier in the night.

Although Paul didn’t necessarily dance the way Stephenson did, his step-back was a bit more pure in the sense that he didn’t step on the defender’s foot (sorry Lance). All that said, the Lakers bench reaction stole the show and the contagious energy would go on to permeate throughout the rest of the game that would see the Lakers actually play like a competent basketball team.