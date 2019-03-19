Lakers vs. Bucks Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The Milwaukee Bucks try to get back on track and secure the best record in the NBA when they host the lowly Los Angeles Lakers. The Bucks are three games ahead of the Raptors in the Eastern Conference standings while the Lakers have lost three straight.

Tuesday, March 19 at 8:00 PM ET

Fiserv Forum

Coverage: NBATV

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks (-13 at -110)

Over/Under: 236.5 at -110

Recent Takeaways

Mario Hezonja blocked LeBron to secure the win and then stared him down… 😳 pic.twitter.com/PCGuGDukJe — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 17, 2019

With the Lakers trailing by just one point, LeBron James was blocked by Mario Hezonja in the closing seconds to seal a 124-123 road loss against the Knicks last Sunday. Hezonja’s block also sealed the worst shooting quarter of James’ career. The three-time NBA Champion led the Lakers with 33 points, eight assists and six rebounds but he was just 4-for-15 from the field in the fourth quarter and according to ESPN Stats & Information, the 11 missed shots are the most shots he’s ever failed to make in a a quarter.

The Lakers led by 11 with just over three minutes to play but the Knicks’ defense against James made the difference and now after three consecutive losses, the free-fall down the standings continues for them. The Knicks outrebounded the Lakers 35-25 and held them to 7-for-27 from 3-point range (25.9 percent).

Last night, @Giannis_An34 scored a career-high 52 points (15-26 FG, .577) with 16 rebounds, tallying the first 50-point game of his career!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/HuKetsc2NK — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 18, 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 52 points on 15 of 26 shooting, including 3 of 8 from beyond the arc to go along with 16 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block but the Bucks still lost 130-125 against the Sixers.

Khris Middleton had 19 points but the Bucks, already without Malcolm Brogdon because of a minor plantar fascia tear in his right foot, didn’t get much scoring from the rest of the team and Nikola Mirotic really struggled, going just 1-for 7 from the field and 0-for-6 from 3-point range for two points in 24 minutes. If the Bucks want to win this game, Mirotic has to step up, another poor shooting effort can make things hard against a Lakers team with nothing to lose.

X-Factor

ESPN’s Malika Andrews reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable with a right ankle sprain. The MVP candidate turned his ankle after colliding with Joel Embiid while driving to the basket late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Sixers.

The Bucks are without Malcolm Brogdon and if Antetokounmpo can’t play, Eric Bledsoe has to have a big night, just like he did in the first meeting against the Lakers, when he exploded for 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. Bledsoe finished with just 12 points against the Sixers and the Bucks need more production from him against the Lakers.

Lakers vs. Bucks Trends and Prediction

The Under is:

25-11 in Los Angeles’ last 36 games following an ATS loss

23-11 in Los Angeles’ last 34 games following a straight up loss

4-1 in Los Angeles’ last five games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game

9-3 in Milwaukee’s last 12 games following a straight up loss

These two teams met on March 1 and the Bucks dominated the Lakers behind Bledsoe’s 31 points and 21 points from Malcolm Brogdon. Brandon Ingram and LeBron James led the Lakers with 31 points apiece in the loss but Ingram is out for the rest of the season.

The Lakers and Bucks are capable of putting up a lot of points but this is a very high total for a game that won’t have Brogdon, Ingram and possibly Antetokounmpo. This total will drop if The Greek Freak is confirmed out but I like this Under, even if he plays.

Pick: Under 236.5

