Kyle Kuzma had some harsh words after a disappointing loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. After the loss, the Los Angeles Lakers now own a 30-33 record and sit five and a half games back of the eighth seed in the Western Conference. As I wrote earlier, the Lakers playoff chances took a serious hit with the loss and the team was in a state of disarray during post-game interviews with the media.

Lost in the frenzy of LeBron James getting out of town early, Kuzma didn’t hold back his tongue when asked by the media about the Laker’ issues.

Kyle Kuzma was asked how the Lakers bounce back. “I’m not really sure. Obviously there’s something wrong with this team … we have to fix it.” — Bill Oram (@billoram) March 3, 2019

So what’s wrong with the team and how can they fix it? Let’s take a look.

What is wrong with the Lakers?

The biggest issue for the Lakers has been the lack of bench depth and the defensive work of the bench unit in particular. The Lakers are sorely missing the defensive presence of Lonzo Ball and had seemed to actually find a groove defensively before Ball went down. In fact, the Lakers have gone now twelve consecutive games that they haven’t held a team to under 110 points. The Lakers aren’t the best three-point shooting team and as a result, are one-dimensional on offense. When they struggle to get buckets at the rim, they need their defense to clamp down and keep them competitive in games due to the deep ball not being a consistent threat.

Speaking of consistent three-point shooting, that happens to be the Lakers other Achilles heel. A team that is heavily reliant on scoring points in the paint, opposing defenses can gravitate towards the hoop and offer consistent help without the threat of their open man knocking down his shot. Muscala helps a bit as a stretch big who knocks down the deep ball at a decent clip given his size, but the Lakers lack anyone besides new addition Reggie Bullock who regularly knocks down over forty percent of their three-pointers.

Buyout Candidates for the Lakers a Possibility?

The short answer is there really isn’t much out there. The biggest shot in the arm the team could theoretically get would be a clean bill of health for Lonzo Ball, but that seems to be a complete wildcard. There are some options available to be bought out, but the only players that offer any real value play center (Greg Monroe and Marcin Gortat), a position the Lakers already have better versions of the buyout candidates at. Namely Javale McGee:

The Lakers biggest need is consistent three-point shooting and reliable wing defense so Carmelo Anthony would likely NOT be a helpful player on this team.

Unfortunately, the wing defense issue may not be one that can be addressed this year with LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, and Lance Stephenson all locked into the bulk of minutes and providing various levels of sub-par defense. Outside of LeBron, none of those players is known for defense and while Kuzma has made strides on that side of the ball, he routinely sees his offensive production fall when tasked with a tough defensive assignment.