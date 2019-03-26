Never one to shy away from headlines, Stephen A. Smith went off on an epic rant on First Take regarding news from LeBron James’ physical therapist that he returned from a six-month injury in only six weeks.

Lakers’ LeBron James Called Out for ‘Suspect’ Timing of Injury Return on First Take

In what is fairly unusual on First Take, all panelists agreed that the timing behind LeBron’s injury return and the subsequent announcement by his trainer to be extremely curious. Stephen A. Smith made a point to highlight the fact that he himself has said that LeBron is a mastermind and gave specifics as far as why he feels that the timing is incredibly suspect.

“Do we not talk about the brilliance of LeBron James? Do we not talk about him being calculating? Do we not talk about how smart he is, how he’s five-ten steps ahead of everybody? But suddenly his physical therapist, doctor, whoever the hell she is, we’re gonna sit up there and say ‘oh my goodness’ just out of the blue, now that we’re looking at the Lakers and they’re not going to the postseason, just out of the blue, its going to come on social media that you shouldn’t have been playing?”

Smith would go on to repeatedly ask “Why is this on social media?” as opposed to being held in the house. It becomes especially curious when you consider that LeBron reportedly returned for a six-month injury in only six weeks “to be there for Laker nation”. Even considering his superhuman status, the recovery time is incredibly suspect. Furthermore, if this is a real report from his physical therapist, it raises a bigger question of why LeBron James continues to play for the Lakers when he is supposedly still injured after they have been eliminated from contention, endangering their future playoff chances.

LeBron James & the Los Angeles Lakers 2019-2020 Outlook

Heading into the 2019 offseason, the Lakers are faced with some big decisions that will likely shape the franchise moving forward for the foreseeable future. With LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, and Brandon Ingram all under contract heading into next season, the Lakers have a strong core along with heaps of cap flexibility to go chasing big name free agents. Oh, and because they ended up falling flat this season, they also own yet another lottery pick.

👑 LeBron James 29 PTS (9-22 FG) 11 REB, 11 AST in a win vs the Kings. 8 triple-doubles this season

81 career triple-doubles

23 playoff triple-doubles pic.twitter.com/mH9fq9T5oW — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 25, 2019

The Lakers have the open cap space to land at least one max contract free agent and could likely easily clear space to make money for a second if need be. However, recruiting players to Los Angeles has been an entirely different beast as outside of James, the Lakers have repeatedly struck out on big name free agents in years past.

The Lakers biggest deficiency is outside shooting and defense, so expect the Lakers to go heavy after Kawhi Leonard (if he opts out), Jimmy Butler (if he opts out), or Klay Thompson (if he for some reason leaves the Warriors) during free agency. The Lakers are loaded at the wing with James, Kuzma, and Ingram all playing traditionally the Small Forward position. The Lakers need a competent backcourt running mate for Lonzo Ball and all three of those options would provide a fantastic “three and d” option that would seamlessly fit in the Lakers system.