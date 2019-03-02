Lakers’ Reggie Bullock Trade Draws Praise From LeBron James

When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Reggie Bullock via trade from the Detroit Pistons, it went somewhat overlooked. This was largely due to the fact that so much attention was on a potential Anthony Davis deal at the time. But since the trade happened and Bullock has had the opportunity to see extended playing time, he’s impressed in a short period with the Lakers.

While the 27-year-old’s numbers haven’t been mind-blowing, he’s produced at a solid clip while shooting the ball well. Bullock was also immediately thrust into a starting role in Los Angeles and has obviously impressed the coaching staff. Beyond that, it seems he’s made an impression on LeBron James as well.

As Ryan Ward of Clutch Points cited, James offered praise for Bullock and the trade that brought him to town.

“He’s been pretty good since he came over from DET. We love everything that he brings, especially on the defensive end. His ability to knock down shots, obviously we love having that.” James said, via Ward. “That possession where I was able to get Rondo up the floor and Rondo was able to flip it back to him & him knock that down was a big possession for us.”

Lakers Trade Terms of Reggie Bullock Deal

The Lakers decided it was worth moving a young intriguing player who flashed upside in guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and a second-round pick in exchange for Bullock, as ESPN first reported. It was an interesting move, especially considering the fact that Bullock is currently on an expiring deal and it’s likely Los Angeles will lose him after the year.

With that said, the Lakers’ focus is entirely on making the playoffs and what the acquisition provided was enough to make it worth the asking price. Bullock is a solid defender, a strong shooter and has progressively gotten better throughout his young career. To this point, things have gone incredibly well with his new team and both sides have to be happy with the deal.

Reggie Bullock’s Stats Through Early Stretch With Lakers

Bullock has played six games with LeBron and company since the trade, receiving heavy playing time in the process. He’s averaging the most minutes per game (33.5) of his career, topping the previous high of 30.8 which came through the first 44 games with the Pistons this season. Bullock was averaging a career-high 12.1 points per game through the first portion of the year and has continued his solid scoring while improving on his shooting percentage.

Over the six-game stretch with the Lakers, Bullock’s marks feature 11.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. He’s knocked down 46 percent of his attempts from the field and an impressive 45.5 percent from beyond the arc. While Luke Walton’s squad continues their postseason push, there’s no question that Bullock could play a role in helping them get into the playoffs if they’re able to.

