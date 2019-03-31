Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup Without LeBron James vs. Pelicans

On Saturday the Los Angeles Lakers announced that LeBron James will be held out for the remainder of the season to allow his groin to fully heal. James will travel with the team for today’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans and Tuesday’s visit to Oklahoma City.

“After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season. "This decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers."https://t.co/6Z5DsXMFKt — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 30, 2019

The Lakers issued the following statement:

The Lakers were expected to at least make the playoffs but injuries and questionable decisions by management and their coaching staff hurt the team’s chemistry and they’ve been eliminated from contention for over a week.

At 34-42 and with no playoff hopes, sitting out LeBron James for the rest of the season is a smart move, although it should have been done sooner. The 3-time NBA Champion has missed more games this season than in any previous campaign in his 16-year career and preserving him for next season should be a priority.

With the Lakers winning the final three games LeBron James suited up for in 2018-19, L.A. finished with a 28-27 record in the 55 games played in his first season with the franchise. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 30, 2019

Los Angeles went 28-27 in 55 games with LeBron James but this season is still considered extremely disappointing and the team has to surround James with talented shooters next year, he isn’t getting any younger and their championship window with him is closing.

James will finish the season averaging 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists, shooting 51.0 percent from the field, 33.9 from 3-point range and 66.5 from the free-throw line in 35.2 minutes over 55 games.

Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Pelicans

*Notates expected starter

C: JaVale McGee*, Moritz Wagner

PF: Kyle Kuzma*, Johnathan Williams

SF: Lance Stephenson*, Mike Muscala

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope*, Alex Caruso

PG: Rajon Rondo*, Scott Machado

The Lakers are actually playing well as of late, going 3-1 in since getting eliminated from the playoffs with their 111-106 home loss against the Nets on March 22.

Tankathon shows that winning games right now isn’t helping the Lakers’ lottery chances; they currently have the 10th-worst record in the NBA, giving them a 2.5 percent chance to get the top pick in the NBA Draft.

The Pelicans are 1-2 against the Lakers this season, with their win coming on February 23 in New Orleans and they beat the Kings 121-118 last Thursday, behind 34 points and 11 rebounds from former Laker Julius Randle. Anthony Davis missed this contest with a back injury and he will be a game-time decision against the Lakers.

With LeBron James out, Kyle Kuzma has to assume the role of primary scorer. Kuzma is averaging 18.7 points on 45.6 percent shooting in 33.1 minutes over 70 games this season, including 20.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in three games against the Pelicans.

