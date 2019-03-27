Michael Jordan ‘the GOAT,’ Can’t Be Compared to LeBron James, Says Analyst

The Michael Jordan, LeBron James best-ever conversation has been a thing for some time.

Air Jordan sneakers vs. LBJ sneaks, bald MJ vs. bearded LeBron, Space Jam 1 vs. Space Jam 2…

Don’t forget MJ’s six championships vs. LeBron’s six rings!

Earlier this month, James passed Jordan to move into fourth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Is LeBron better than Mike?

“I don’t compare LeBron to Michael,” NBA Hall of Famer, Charles Barkley told me.

“Ya’ll do it! I don’t. I never have and never will. He’s a great player but I don’t compare LeBron to Michael.”

Barkley is among a growing list of legends who refuse to compare both players.

It’s fair.

In a new survey, Michael Jordan was, by an overwhelming margin, dubbed the best ever to lace up a pair of signature sneakers. Indeed, a whopping 66 percent of people quizzed in a new survey put “His Airness” at the top of the heap.

Per Fox News:

LeBron James, who is viewed by some to be better than the Chicago Bulls legend, didn’t quite come out that was in the survey. He finished second — just 10 percent of fans crowned the “King” No. 1.

Former Chicago Bull and New York Knick, Charles Oakley, a teammate of MJ and Scottie Pippen, told me last month that he thinks the comparison game with LeBron and MJ is silly.

“They don’t have nothing better to talk about but make news,” he told me.

“I don’t like to compare because they’re two completely different players.LeBron don’t look like anybody. LeBron is LeBron. Ain’t never been a guy like LeBron. There’s been guys like Michael, like Kobe. We can compare Kobe to Mike.”

“They’re just not the same player,” NBA Hall of Famer, Ray Allen told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“They’re totally empathetical to each other. Like, LeBron is power, he’s a mismatch, he’s like a train. MJ is more like grace, with a mix of power, flash, and finesse. The comparison really is unfair to the both of them because they’re both in their own space.”

Standing 6’8 280 pounds, James, can score; he’s averaging 27.5 points per game this season.

But, he’s a pass first player. Through 53 games in his first campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers, he’s averaging 8.1 assists per contest.

P.S. ‘Bron Bron is also averaging 8.6 rebounds per contest.

Do those stats remind you of a former Laker Hall of Famer?

“I think he’s more Magic than Michael,” Charles Barkley tells me.

Where do you draw the line in comparisons between MJ and Magic? “I don’t compare Michael with Magic,” says Barkley.

And the two #23’s Michael and LeBron? “I don’t compare Michael Jordan to anybody,” he said.

“He’s the GOAT.”