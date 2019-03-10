Lakers’ LeBron James Posts Instagram Tribute to Michael Jordan

LeBron James is still celebrating passing Michael Jordan on the total career points list. James passed Jordan’s 32,292 points earlier this week to move into fourth place on the all-time list, per ESPN. James posted an Instagram photo of the two sitting on the bench together with a heartfelt caption.

THANK YOU M.J!! Still tripping about last night. Couldn’t have in a trillion years thought that would be possible especially knowing where I come from and what I watch him do every single night! Doesn’t make sense to me to be honest. Man it’s CRAZY!! I know you guys think I’m tripping but if you knew me and my friends growing up you’d understand. Beyond blessed and appreciative of all the congrats from family, friends, colleagues, strangers, haters(😉), etc etc!! For the ones who been on the journey from Day 1 and I mean Day 1 I thank you even more!! Love 🙏🏾‼️‼️‼️❤️. #striveforgreatness🚀 #thekidfromakron👑 #jamesgang👑 #stillmoretocome💪🏾

During the game, James was wearing a special edition of his signature shoe. The white, grey and purple colorways featured nods to the Jordan 3’s. James wrote “Thank you M.J.” with a crown next to it on the side of the shoe.

On the night he passed Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list, LeBron thanked MJ on his shoes 👑 pic.twitter.com/OoHSfDJbKE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 7, 2019

LeBron James Is Now on a Minutes Restriction

It has not been all good news for James this week after the Lakers have made it clear they are no longer fighting for a playoff spot. James is now on a minutes restriction for the rest of the season.

“I will be monitoring his workload from here on out,” Lakers coach Luke Walton explained to ESPN. “We’ve got four years. We want to make sure we’re not only playing at our best come the end of the season but that he’s fresh. And that’s a goal for us. And it’s a goal that we’re on a journey, and it’s not a one-year journey. We’re continuing to try to and be our best season by season, but also as each one goes on.”

The Lakers also announced Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball are expected to miss the rest of the season. Lakers brass Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka were spotted watching Murray State point guard Ja Morant on the eve of the Lakers matchup with the Celtics. Morant is projected to be the first point guard selected in June’s draft. It is clear L.A. has their eyes on next season. Barring an unforeseen comeback, James will be watching the NBA playoffs from home for the first time in more than a decade.