WATCH: LeBron James Passes Michael Jordan on All-Time Scoring List with Impressive And-1

On a rainy Wednesday night in Los Angeles against the Denver Nuggets, LeBron James climbed his way further up the history books and passed the legendary Michael Jordan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. With the Los Angeles Lakers essentially out of the playoff picture, LeBron was in attack mode early on firing from deep often. However, James would only score six points on as many shots and played just seven minutes in the first quarter.

After forcing three-pointers early on, LeBron would settle more into the rhythm of the offense in the second quarter. He would be much more efficient in the second quarter en route to passing Michael Jordan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. After draining a step-back mid-range jumper to tie Jordan, he would finish a layup through contact for an and-one to pass the legendary Bulls guard.

With the basket, LeBron further cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. Passing Jordan to stand alone as the NBA’s fourth all-time leading scorer, LeBron also recently passed basketball legend Andre Miller for 10th all-time on the NBA assist list.

James’ resume already speaks for himself and he is undoubtedly a first ballot Hall of Famer, but with every big name he passes on the scoring list, he further inches himself towards having a legitimate argument for being the GOAT over Michael Jordan.

Next Up: Kobe Bryant

With 33,643 career points, Kobe Bryant is the next name up on LeBron James’ assault on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. At his current pace, LeBron should find himself comfortably passing Kobe’s all-time mark at some point next season while wearing Kobe’s purple and gold.

It will be interesting to see how Laker fans react to James passing a fan favorite in Bryant as many have voiced displeasure with James’ lack of apparent effort this season. Although LeBron will likely pass Kobe in points next season, he still has a ways to go in order to catch both Kobe and Jordan in NBA titles.

With the Lakers all but out of playoff contention this season, LeBron has two more seasons (or three if he opts in) as well as a ton of cap flexibility heading into free agency to build a contender around him. Considering the talented free agent crop this year, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility to see a second star out alongside LeBron James while the Lakers young core takes another step forward.